The lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree high atop the shops that line El Paseo in Palm Desert signals the start of the holidays in November, and the season of giving.

Attendees to this year’s Bighorn BAM (Behind a Miracle) extravaganza were given the gift of the holiday season in the form of Santa Claus, gourmet food tastings and refreshments from 20 desert restaurants, musical entertainment from Martha Davis & The Motels and Night Shift of Citrus College, in-store activities, do-it-yourself ornament decorating, and a holiday-inspired Instagram Interactive Display (which will remain active through the end of December).

In return, 100 percent of ticket sales and a percentage of retail sales will benefit Bighorn BAM, which was founded by breast cancer survivor and Bighorn member, Sandy Dunham. The mission is to assist families impacted by breast cancer, ease financial and transportation burdens, and improve care. In the past 11 years, BAM has raised more than $8.3 million.

Bighorn BAM

255 Palowet Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-610-8218

bighornbam.net