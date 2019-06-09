Magic Mountain

The charm of early-California architecture meets modern-day amenities and high-tech conveniences in this custom-designed home at Mirada Estates in Rancho Mirage. Palm Springs architect Benjamin Hertz sought to maximize the privacy of the four-bedroom, 5.25-bathroom residence, while interior designer Angela Wells brought a modern feel to a classic house.

Currently on the market for $2,999,000, the home was built in 2016 and has an open 5,000-square-foot floor plan that highlights the indoor/outdoor living spaces, which are enhanced by 16-foot pocket sliders and an indoor-outdoor bar. The home has “unrivaled privacy with a mountain backdrop and a city lights view, along with access to world-class Ritz Carlton amenities and a lavish resort-like feel,” says realtor Gregg Fletcher of The Agency.