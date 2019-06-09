Magic Mountain

The charm of early-California architecture meets modern-day amenities and high-tech conveniences in this custom-designed home at Mirada Estates in Rancho Mirage. Palm Springs architect Benjamin Hertz sought to maximize the privacy of the four-bedroom, 5.25-bathroom residence, while interior designer Angela Wells brought a modern feel to a classic house.
Currently on the market for $2,999,000, the home was built in 2016 and has an open 5,000-square-foot floor plan that highlights the indoor/outdoor living spaces, which are enhanced by 16-foot pocket sliders and an indoor-outdoor bar. The home has “unrivaled privacy with a mountain backdrop and a city lights view, along with access to world-class Ritz Carlton amenities and a lavish resort-like feel,” says realtor Gregg Fletcher of The Agency.
Large format, two-foot-by-four-foot imported Egyptian limestone tile flows throughout the main living areas and wraps around the pool and spa. The living and dining areas are also distinguished by a limestone, wood, and glass tile fireplace surround, high-beamed ceilings, custom-finished Venetian plaster walls, and a glass-enclosed wine room.
The kitchen features Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, two dishwashers, a pot filler, granite countertops, and a large island with under-counter seating. A soundproof media/game room with an 85-inch screen and theater-style seating, along with three ensuite guest rooms, rounds out the floor plan. The home is also equipped with a Lutron expandable lighting system, a Control 4 multi-zone audio and video system, Nest thermostats, and four air-conditioning zones.
The master retreat has a fireplace with a wood and quartz surround and its ensuite is outfitted with quartz flagstone floors, marble countertops, an open shower with dual rain showerheads, and his-and-hers closets.
Sited on a hillside, the almost half-acre property not only has views of the mountains, canyons, and desert floor — including Joshua Tree National Park and Keys Point — there’s also a pool and spa with a swim-up bar and in-pool tabletop; three fire pits; and an outdoor misting system that creates what Fletcher calls “a mystical feel to the pool area and the garden outside the master bath.”
Homeowners at Mirada have access to the nearby Ritz-Carlton hotel and receive discounts on all of the resort’s services, including the fitness center, spa, and restaurants.
