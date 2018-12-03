You’ll definitely feel like you’ve encountered a private oasis as soon as you enter the charming courtyard of this Tuscan-style hilltop property located behind the gates of prestigious Mirada Estates. The courtyard, with an arbor and bougainvillea-wrapped columns that lead to home, offers the best in indoor/outdoor living with a lagoon-style pool, spa, and mountain views on a three-quarter-acre, cul-de-sac corner lot.
Built in 2006 by respected developer Richard Pruter, the principal of PAR Development, the over 6,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bathroom home epitomizes high-quality, construction, design, and features. Premium granites, marble, cabinets, and fixtures provide the background for an exquisite array of custom-designed furnishings which are included with the property.
Beautiful travertine flooring flows throughout the living areas—as well as serving as an accent on some of the walls—and seamlessly continues to the outdoors. Massive, disappearing walls of glass open to covered outdoor living areas with stunning down-valley and mountain views.
The living room features vaulted, wood-beam ceilings, a double-sided gas fireplace and an entertainer’s sunken wet bar. (In addition to the living room, there are fireplaces in the master bedroom, family room, casita, and outdoor living area.)
The well-conceived floor plan enables you to live and entertain as formally, or as casually, as you like. A completely integrated electronic system makes it easy to remotely control everything in the house—from your coffee pot to the landscape lighting and security system.
The gourmet kitchen has a skylight and is outfitted with a large island, granite countertops, high-end appliances and is adjacent to a light-filled breakfast nook. The space includes a butler’s pantry that not only enhances the functionality of the kitchen, it’s also conveniently located near two guest suites. A guest casita with its own private entrance has a Pullman kitchen along with a bedroom, en-suite, and fireplace.
A luxurious master suite offers views, a fireplace, his-and-hers bathrooms and walk-in closets, a second mini-laundry room, and an exercise room.
This fully furnished property practically screams of luxury and convenience and will require more than a casual visit to appreciate all the thought that has gone into its one-of-a-kind design. In addition, the home is situated on the same hilltop as the world-famous Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. Homeowners at Mirada Estates receive discounts on all of the resort’s services including their fitness center, spa, and restaurants.
Listing price: $4,695,000, furnished
54 Granite Ridge Road, Rancho Mirage
Keith Blomgren
Blomgren & Blomgren
Broker Associate
Bennion Deville Homes
74910 Hwy 111, Indian Wells
760-333-3350
keith@keithblomgren.com