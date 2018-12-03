You’ll definitely feel like you’ve encountered a private oasis as soon as you enter the charming courtyard of this Tuscan-style hilltop property located behind the gates of prestigious Mirada Estates. The courtyard, with an arbor and bougainvillea-wrapped columns that lead to home, offers the best in indoor/outdoor living with a lagoon-style pool, spa, and mountain views on a three-quarter-acre, cul-de-sac corner lot.

Built in 2006 by respected developer Richard Pruter, the principal of PAR Development, the over 6,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bathroom home epitomizes high-quality, construction, design, and features. Premium granites, marble, cabinets, and fixtures provide the background for an exquisite array of custom-designed furnishings which are included with the property.