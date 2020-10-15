High on the Hilltop

High from the hilltop overlooking Rancho Mirage and the rest of the Coachella Valley sits a custom home behind the 24-hour guarded gates of Mirada Estates.

With 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, the home covers 6,421 square feet and offers dramatic views of the surround mountains and the valley, plus unparalleled privacy.

Mirada Estates is located just adjacent to The Ritz-Carlton Resort, and homeowners have access to the hotel and receive discounts on all of the resort’s services, including the fitness center, spa, and restaurants.

Built in 2006 by respected developer Richard Pruter of PAR Development, the home offers top quality construction, design, and features. Enter the home through a private courtyard. Once inside, you will quickly notice the seamless transition of indoor/outdoro living thanks to massive disappearing walls of glass.

Wine and dine your guests with an entertainer’s wet bar in the living room and a gourmet kitchen that includes a butler’s pantry accessible to the guest suites. The light for the master suite can come from a fireplace, and offers his and hers baths and closets, a second laundry area and an exercise room.

The guest casita is a suite with a kitchenette. There is a 3-car garage with plenty of storage space.

Take a virtual tour: vimeopro.com

Listing price: $3,995,000

54 Granite Ridge, Mirada Estates, Rancho Mirage

Keith Blomgren

Blomgren & Blomgren

Broker Associate / Luxe Director

Bennion Deville Homes

74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells

760-333-3350

keith@keithblomgren.com

Bruce Blomgren

Blomgren & Blomgren

Broker Associate / Executive Luxe Director

Bennion Deville Homes

74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells

760-333-7653