On the Home Front: Spring 2020

Home Is Where the Olives Are

The wait is over to step foot inside the first model homes of the area’s first “agrihood.” As a master-planned community with a farming component, Miralon has piqued interest with its promise of olive groves on the site of an abandoned golf course since 2016, when Freehold Communities purchased the land. More than three years later, the 309-acre site off the northern stretch of Indian Canyon Drive has opened five phase one models while development continues on the clubhouse (with two pools, a fitness center, and café), lakes, dog parks, seven miles of walking trails, and four community gardens.

The Flair at Miralon homes by Woodbridge Pacific Group take influence from midcentury design traditions. Flair’s five, three-bedroom models — one spanning two stories — will be joined later this month by the Aura at Miralon models, three single-story “desert modernist” pool residences by Christopher Homes. Over the next several years, three builders — Gallery Homes being the third — will collectively contribute 1,150 units. All have committed to energy-efficient homes with rooftop solar panels, shade-bearing overhangs, and trees placed to shield the sun. As for the olive trees, 7,000 have been planted, though that number could double. Temecula Olive Oil Company will harvest the fruit and turn it into olive oil, a unique amenity for Miralon residents included in their homeowner association fees. For more information, visit discovermiralon.com.

• READ NEXT: Miralon is Envisioned as a Resort-like Community.