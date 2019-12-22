Open To The Possibilities

It takes a bit of imagination to see how more than 100 acres of land, including an abandoned golf course, can be turned into a homebuyer’s paradise. But creating just such a vision is exactly what Freehold Communities, a master-planned community developer headquartered in Boston, has been conjuring up in North Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Life previewed the development, Miralon, in 2017 when Freehold Communities had first begun to revive a prior residential project that was halted due to the economic downturn of 2008.

