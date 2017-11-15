Miramonte Resort and Spa in Indian Wells recently unveiled an $8 million property-wide renovation, marking the end of a multiyear makeover and rebranding project that included joining the Curio Collection by Hilton in December 2016.

The property’s renovation project spanned several phases beginning with the guest rooms, suites, and outdoor social spaces. Most recently, the lobby, bar, restaurant, meeting spaces, and award-winning Well Spa received an overhaul.

The newly redesigned lobby opens up to the refreshed bar and lounge concept, Tavern at Citrus & Palm, and the renamed farm-to-table restaurant Citrus & Palm. The latter will offer a soothing atmosphere with an array of modern wood finishes, colorful eye-catching artwork, and intricate light fixtures. Executive Chef Paul Hancock has revamped the seasonal menu to incorporate more local ingredients sourced directly from Coachella Valley farmers.

Tavern at Citrus & Palm will also emulate the California casual feel of the new restaurant with the addition of a dedicated coffee corner and plush lounge seating.

More notable changes within the resort can be found in the meetings and event spaces as well as the Well Spa. The more than 20,000 square feet of indoor event space available on property has also been given an updated look that blends traditional Palm Springs modernism with steel, wood, and warm-colored accents. The award-winning Well Spa has refreshed its interior and added new chaise-style chairs, modern lighting, and lush greenery to the outdoor areas.

Los Angeles–based design studio Indidesign brought the new vision to Miramonte, ensuring that the property maintained a classic, yet elegant feel.

“We are looking forward to ushering in this new era at Miramonte with the completion of our renovation,” says Matthew La Vine, general manager at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa. “After going through several iterations over the decades, this property now truly reflects its home here in the Coachella Valley, a destination full of adventure and culture that is waiting to be rediscovered.”

Miramonte Resort & Spa

45000 Indian Wells Lane

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-341-2200

miramonteresort.com