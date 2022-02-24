Miss Bliss

After overseeing several of the Coachella Valley’s top spas, Cristina Cascio recently joined the team at Miramonte Resort & Spa. She chats with Palm Springs Life about the menu at The Well Spa.

How did you become involved with the spa industry?

I basically fell in love and couldn’t leave. I was going to [the University of California,] Riverside, and looking at doing psychology and clinical work. When it came time to graduate and make that leap from the hospitality industry, I felt my heartstrings tugging me to stay. I love working with people in a positive and uplifting environment. I worked in a few different positions in hospitality, but I learned early on that the spa was my favorite place to be.

What makes the desert a prime destination for health and wellness?

We’re really lucky to be surrounded by the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains. Whether it’s when the sun rises and you see them turn this golden color or at sunset when the skies are pink, people feel connected to the land. At The Well Spa, we do everything we can to take advantage of our surroundings, whether it’s morning walks or a vinyasa class.