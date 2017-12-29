“When you wish to see whether your whole picture accords with what you have portrayed from nature, take a mirror and reflect the actual object in it.”Leonardo Da Vinci
Pink feather jacket, Pello Bello, Saks Fifth Avenue; sequin top, MSGM, msgm.it; pink lurex-chiffon dress, Maria Lucia Hohan, mlh-shop.com
VIDEO: Watch the Palm Springs Life fashion shoot unfold through
the lens of videographer Emily Chavous.
Photographs by Fredrik Brodén
•
Styled by amy lu
•
Produced by emily chavous
Red feather jacket, Pello Bello, red sequin dress, Stella McCartney, and black platform shoes, Miu Miu, all Saks Fifth Avenue. Turquoise dress, Greta Constantine, and green platform shoes, Miu Miu, both Saks Fifth Avenue; turquoise earrings, Anabela Chan, anabelachan.com.
Pink ruffle dress, Molly Goddard, mollygoddard.com; black bodysuit, Showpo, showpo.com; pink and gold glasses, Gucci, Saks Fifth Avenue. Multisequined dress, Alexis, Saks Fifth Avenue; black overshirt, Maria Lucia Hohan.
Purple feather coat, Vitor Zerbinato, vitorzerbinato.com.br; bodysuit, Maria Lucia Hohan; earrings, Anabela Chan. Lilac beaded dress, Helo Rocha, helorocha.com.
Embellished nude dress, Showpo; gold wrap top, Maria Lucia Hohan; gold sunglasses, Gucci, Saks Fifth Avenue. In the mirror: coral sequin blouse and feather skirt, Alice + Olivia, and gold shoes, Christian Louboutin, all Saks Fifth Avenue.
Green lurex-chiffon dress, Maria Lucia Hohan; ruffled blouse, Saloni, and multicolored glasses, Gucci, both Saks Fifth AvenuE; silver ring, Gilan, gilan.com.
Blue dress, Molly Goddard; black bodysuit, Showpo; heels, Christian Louboutin, Saks Fifth Avenue; rings, Gilan.
Silver midi dress, Fabiana Milazzo, fabianamilazzo.com.br/en; black overshirt, Andrea Bogosian, andreabogosian.com.br. Multicolored sequined romper, Mimi Tran, mimitrandesign.com; black feather skirt, Milly, Saks Fifth Avenue; drop earrings, AS29, as29.com.