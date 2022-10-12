Miss America 2022 Visits the Coachella Valley

Never in the 100-year history of the Miss America organization has a reigning Miss America ever visited the Coachella Valley . . .until recently.

Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles’ whirlwind trip Sept. 20 to the valley was sponsored by Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center, Desert Family Medical Center, and Koffi Coffee. Chaperoned by Dr. Kimberley Yang, Broyles made stops at St. Theresa’s Catholic School, Desert Arc, Koffi Coffee, and Contour Dermatology where she served as guest celebrity for “Day of Beauty.”

Broyles is the first Korean-American to ever hold the title of Miss America. She is also the first Miss Alaska to be crowned Miss America. After being named Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen, a friend suggested she enter the Miss America competition. Broyles was already a singer, so she thought she would enter, especially after she realized she could potentially earn a scholarship to attend college, and pursue her dream of becoming a dermatologist. She won the title of Miss Alaska at age 19, and then went on to win the Miss America title at age 20.

Broyles learned very early on about the importance of inclusion. Her older brother Brendan has down syndrome, and her mom was a Special Olympics figure skating coach, as well as, a special education teacher. Now in her ninth month of her one-year reign as Miss America, Broyles has made inclusion her mission and message.

“Inclusion is having a seat at the table and being an active member of that conversation and being heard,” Broyles says. “It is not just about bringing in a person with a disability, not just about bringing in a person of color, or bringing in a person with a different background — it is sincerely listening to their input. Inclusion is hearing input from people with so many different backgrounds, which ultimately enriches the workforce and makes our communities a more enriched place.”

Arriving at Desert Arc, Broyles was greeted by cheering Desert Arc clients, holding up hand-crafted banners and signs welcoming her. After spending time with many Desert Arc clients, Broyles was able to also visit virtually with additional clients.

While keeping busy representing Miss America, sometimes traveling over 20,000 miles a month attending events, Broyles is a student studying biomedical sciences and vocal performances at Arizona State University in Tempe.