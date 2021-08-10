Still Stunning

Look up Holden & Johnson Architects and you’ll discover the Palm Desert firm has been specializing in high-end homes in the desert’s country clubs fir 30+ years. Then take a look at their work of this 3-bedroom, 4-bath house for sale in Rancho Mirage. Built in 1991 at Mission Hills Country Club, the home has been recently updated and still visually offers a stunning architectural display of clean lines and walls of glass that seamlessly bring the outdoors inside.

Pull your car into the circular drive in front of the home and make your way through a double-door entry. Walk into the great room with a fireplace, bar, wood ceiling and clerestory windows. The views continue int the dining room where you’ll find a granite-topped buffet. A gathering point in the 4,500+ square-foot house, the kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances from Viking and Subzero with a stunning tile backsplash and waterfall island. From there you’ll be led to a media room/second office that could also be a fourth bedroom thanks to floor to ceiling glass and it overlooks an outdoor fountain.