Get Busy Living

Having trouble staying busy? You won’t find that to be the case at this Mission Ranch home recently listed in Rancho Mirage.

Start with a covered patio area the leads to an oversized pool with waterfalls while an outdoor kitchen makes it easy to entertain big groups, and then conveniently steps down to an outdoor tennis court. The yard between the main house and the separate guest home has a putting green to keep your golf game sharp. A media room has plenty of space for that big screen TV plus a comfortable seating area.

And everything has surrounding mountain views making it easy to disconnect, relax, and soak in the sun.