Get Busy Living

A sunken tennis court and spacious pool are just some of the ways this Mission Ranch home in Rancho Mirage will keep you busy.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY COMPASS
Having trouble staying busy? You won’t find that to be the case at this Mission Ranch home recently listed in Rancho Mirage.
Start with a covered patio area the leads to an oversized pool with waterfalls while an outdoor kitchen makes it easy to entertain big groups, and then conveniently steps down to an outdoor tennis court. The yard between the main house and the separate guest home has a putting green to keep your golf game sharp. A media room has plenty of space for that big screen TV plus a comfortable seating area.
And everything has surrounding mountain views making it easy to disconnect, relax, and soak in the sun.
This five-bedroom estate is located in the Clancy Lane area of Mission Ranch with all the bells and whistles you could hope for such as a master suite with a separate sitting area, 2 large closets, and breathtaking views from every window. Make a beeline to the breakfast room and the family room thanks to spacious pathways from the kitchen.
To let you focus more on enjoying what the house to offers, there is drip irrigation and artificial turf in both the front and rear yards.
Mission Hills has a 24-hour guard-gated entry, and cable TV is included in the HOA fees. There is also tennis courts, a park, a barn, walking trails in and around Clancy Lane, and Starbucks is just short walk away.
Listing price: $4,200,000
40475 Morningstar Road, Rancho Mirage
Mission Ranch
Deirdre Coit and Susan Canavan
Compass
74199 El Paseo, Suite 200
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-835-1006
deirdrecoit@icloud.com
deirdrecoitandassociates.com
