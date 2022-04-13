Touch More Lives

Mizell Center has launched a capital campaign to raise funds to greatly expand its present kitchen. The expansion will enable the Palm Springs senior center to significantly serve more area seniors through its vital Meals on Wheels program.

The Kitchen Expansion Capital Campaign aims to raise $1.3 million to significantly enlarge the footprint of the current 70+ year-old kitchen space from 642 square feet to 1,776 square feet, incorporate energy-efficient appliances, and provide more space for the growing number of meals prepared in the kitchen each day.

An enlarged modern kitchen will enable Mizell Center to serve significantly more seniors and create more jobs and volunteer opportunities. By adding 1,134 square feet of workspace, the new kitchen will more than double the current meal preparation capacity for homebound clients and those who partake in communal meals at senior centers and senior living communities throughout the Coachella Valley.