1 glassware

Classic cocktails call for a classic presentation. Vintage harlequin glasses and shaker from Mix Modern.

760-202-0555

2 drink stirrers

Gold glitter “Palm Tree” and “Starburst” stir sticks really mix up the fun. Available at Palm Springs Style at The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five.

palmspringsstyle.com

3 gin

If you’d like a bottle of this craft-distilled goodness with hints of

berries and botanicals, you’ll have to make your own. Artisan gin maker Kurt Cyr will show you how at his Nov. 7 Makerville Studio workshop.

makervillestudio.com

4 vodka

Desert Distilling’s savory spirits are made with local ingredients, right here in the Coachella Valley. But you can find them at swanky resorts and restaurants throughout the desert, as well as at select stores.

desertdistilling.com

5 recipe books

A mixology neophyte? Consult Gin Tonica by David T. Smith and The Complete Cocktail Manual by Lou Bustamante. There, now you’re an aficionado. Available at Just Fabulous.

bjustfabulous.com

6 ice bucket

Chill your rocks in the acrylic “Bubbles” ice bucket, one of eight original designs created by and carried at Destination PSP.

destinationPSP.com

7 bar cart

Roll up to the party in midcentury style. Mix Modern vends a variety of vintage carts, including the industrial gem shown here.

760-202-0555

8 cocktail towel

For a decorative way to wipe up spills, score this hand-embroidered multiuse “Palm Springs” towel from H3K Design.

h3kdesign.com