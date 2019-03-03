State Fare Bar + Kitchen at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

Refreshers

Anything with rosemary has my stamp of approval, and that is the enticing ingredient inside the Sparkling Rosemary Lemonade at State. The mixture of fresh rosemary, lemon, and soda water is worthy of savoring all night long without risk or guilt. Other refreshers include the Carlito, made with coconut water, pineapple, and house grenadine syrup, and the Pomegranate Spritz with pomegranate, orange blossom, and lemon-lime soda.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/rancho-mirage

The Grill on Main, La Quinta

Craft Cocktails

At The Grill on Main in Old Town La Quinta, bartenders mix inventive mocktails with farm-fresh ingredients and housemade syrup and juice mixes that give offer a distinctive and vibrant flavor. In addition to the Rosemary Lemonade, try the Lavender Lemonade, a calming blend of lavender-infused syrup, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and an edible flower. I love the complexity of the Red Pepper Watermelon Limeade that has just the right amount of bite to keep you sipping. It contains red pepper-infused syrup, watermelon puree, and fresh lime juice — a tantalizing blend that will fool your crew.

thegrillonmainlq.com