Spirited Away

Cocktail culture has been synonymous with Palm Springs since the Rat Pack era. While desert dwellers still love icy martinis before dinner, pretty pitchers of margaritas by the pool, and rosé, well, all day, it turns out the burgeoning trend of not imbibing is growing, with nearly half of American adults looking to cut back on the booze, according to market-research firm Nielsen.

Whether it’s for a Dry January challenge, a full-on lifestyle change, or just something the “sober curious” (yes, that’s a thing) want to temporarily test out, more bar programs are paying attention to the non-drinking contingent and rolling out booze-free mocktail offerings that are much more palatable than a Shirley Temple.

“We actually receive a good amount of requests for a mocktail,” says Mary Valdez, lead bartender at the Kimpton Rowan hotel. “There are pregnant women, people who aren’t drinking at all or people who have been at the pool for a few hours and say, ‘Nah let’s do something yummy but without alcohol,’ because they’ve already had a few.”

• READ NEXT: Mary Valdez Offers 3 Tips to Raise Your Winter Party Hosting Skills.

Valdez says the Kimpton brand has been addressing the evolution at properties around the country, adding spirit-free mocktail sections to many of its menus, including at the Rowan’s bars in the lobby and at the 4 Saints rooftstop restaurant.

“When you have an elevated cocktail menu, I think people expect you to be creative,” Valdez says. “We take some of concentrated spirits or shrubs and turn them into something delicious.” The Gypsy Dancer, for example, is based around a zippy vinegar-based shrub of pineapple, cilantro, and, jalapeno blended with citrus and soda water and served over crushed ice.