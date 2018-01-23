The introduction this year of the Modern Design Expo will give Modernism Week enthusiasts the best of all worlds — juxtaposing midcentury modern with contemporary design.
The expo will feature 40 exhibitors Feb. 16–19 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, concurrent with the Modernism Show & Sale. The exhibitors will showcase products and technology that will include cutting-edge home appliances, handcrafted furniture and design accessories, and contemporary art and photography.
“The Modern Design Expo is about midcentury modern-inspired contemporary design,” says Rosemary Krieger, president of Dolphin Promotions, which has presided over the Modernism Show & Sale since its inception 18 years ago. “Everything will be strictly new creations from original designs. We won’t offer any knockoffs or reproductions or anything that is mass-produced.”
The Modernism Show & Sale was the forerunner of Modernism Week and boasts the highest attendance of any event during the 11-day festival. Last year, nearly 10,000 attendees perused the vintage collections of 85 exhibitors, according to Krieger and Modernism Week officials.
This year, attendees will have access to both shows with only one $20 ticket, which is good for return entry through Feb. 19. Each show will have a dedicated entrance; they will share a café and lounge.
Kline Designs of Henderson, Nev., an exhibitor for the upcoming Modern Design Expo, displays a high temperature porcelain lamp.
This new show will allow homeowners and designers to find original contemporary designs that they can marry with vintage pieces. All the furniture will be contemporary items designed for your home,” Krieger notes.
Monogram, the presenting sponsor, will have an interactive booth at the Modern Design Expo displaying the latest advances in home appliance technology, such as the Advantium Speedcooking 6-in-1 oven.
VIDEO: Watch the Speedcook Oven in action. (Courtesy GE Appliances)
It has 175 pre-programmed speed cooking recipes and can cook four to eight times faster than a traditional oven, resulting in much tastier and healthier dishes because it seals in the vitamins and minerals,” says Sheri Gold, GE Monogram’s national showroom and design manager. “We’ll also introduce the new column refrigerator that has the only auto-fill filtered water pitcher that refills itself every time you set it back in place.”
You’ll want to drop by to catch Monogram’s executive chef, Jon Liddell, who will conduct cooking demonstrations and offer tastings every two hours.
In addition, Michela Abrams, the founder of MOCA+ and former CEO of Dwell magazine, will present a keynote talk, “Timeless Design is Modern Design,” Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. Abrams was instrumental in launching the popular Dwell on Design fair in Los Angeles, which inspired the Modern Design Expo.
Palm Springs Modern Design Expo and Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale, Feb. 16-19, Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros. modernismweek.com or psmoderndesign.com
Architectural Grille of Brooklyn, NY, which will exhibit at the Modern Design Expo, showcases a custom wall vent.