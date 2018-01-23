“The Modern Design Expo is about midcentury modern-inspired contemporary design,” says Rosemary Krieger, president of Dolphin Promotions, which has presided over the Modernism Show & Sale since its inception 18 years ago. “Everything will be strictly new creations from original designs. We won’t offer any knockoffs or reproductions or anything that is mass-produced.”

The Modernism Show & Sale was the forerunner of Modernism Week and boasts the highest attendance of any event during the 11-day festival. Last year, nearly 10,000 attendees perused the vintage collections of 85 exhibitors, according to Krieger and Modernism Week officials.

This year, attendees will have access to both shows with only one $20 ticket, which is good for return entry through Feb. 19. Each show will have a dedicated entrance; they will share a café and lounge.