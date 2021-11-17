modern hacienda

Modern Hacienda Hosts “Season Opening Party”

Modern Hacienda treated guests to new offerings in furniture, accessories, and gifts — as well as holiday decor.

Susan Stein Current Digital, Social Scene

Heidi O'Neal and George Gutenberg chat with Nicholas Hertneck.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY LORETTA VLACH

Modern Hacienda, the desert’s leading source for modern authentic design, hosted a “Season Opening Party” to present new offerings in furniture, accessories, and gifts—as well as holiday decor. The lively event kicked of the shopping season with guests sit testing Eilersen Sofas, Herman Miller desk chairs and browsing through luxurious accessories and beautiful art books.

Modern Hacienda
41801 Corporate Way #13
Palm Desert
760-406-1099
modernhacienda.store

