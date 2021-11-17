Modern Hacienda Hosts “Season Opening Party”

Modern Hacienda, the desert’s leading source for modern authentic design, hosted a “Season Opening Party” to present new offerings in furniture, accessories, and gifts—as well as holiday decor. The lively event kicked of the shopping season with guests sit testing Eilersen Sofas, Herman Miller desk chairs and browsing through luxurious accessories and beautiful art books.

Modern Hacienda

41801 Corporate Way #13

Palm Desert

760-406-1099

modernhacienda.store