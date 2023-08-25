Modern Home Hits the Market in The Mesa

Welcome to The Mesa! Situated at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, this prestigious neighborhood offers spectacular views, shopping, and access to nature. It’s no wonder Hollywood royalty like Clark Gable and Natalie Wood once called the neighborhood home.

Surrounded by midcentury gems, while remaining one-of-a-kind, this stunning 2,201-square-foot property is the ultimate desert retreat. Built in 2015, the luxurious escape offers Palm Springs flair without the upkeep required of an old home.