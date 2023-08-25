Modern Home Hits the Market in The Mesa

Welcome to The Mesa! Situated at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, this prestigious neighborhood offers spectacular views, shopping, and access to nature. It’s no wonder Hollywood royalty like Clark Gable and Natalie Wood once called the neighborhood home.
Surrounded by midcentury gems, while remaining one-of-a-kind, this stunning 2,201-square-foot property is the ultimate desert retreat. Built in 2015, the luxurious escape offers Palm Springs flair without the upkeep required of an old home.
The open-concept living area wraps around a sparkling pool and showcases dramatic mountain vistas through walls of glass windows and sliders. Among the many highlights indoors are the concrete floors, clean lines, and high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen includes high-end appliances and a kitchen island perfect for cooking and entertaining. Nearby, the patio living area features a built-in barbecue grill, a gas fire pit, heated pool and spa, and a sunning area to enjoy the private garden year-round.
All three bedrooms offer stunning views, and the ease of en suite bathrooms. To make move-in easy, this home is offered turnkey and fully furnished. An attached two-car garage with additional driveway parking spaces completes the many available comforts and amenities.
Located close to all that downtown Palm Springs has to offer, with easy access to hiking trails, horseback riding at Smoketree Stables, and the scenic vistas of Palm Canyon, Murray Canyon, Andreas Canyon, and Tahquitz Canyon, the property is truly a nature lover’s dream. Located on fee land (that you own), this luxury home at 123 W. Camino Carmelita is a slice of paradise in the desert.