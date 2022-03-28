Midcentury in May

View the home of Bobby Berk from Queer Eye, Casa Tierra, among five special Modernism Week events in May.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY REDFIN
Modernism Week will offer special programming in May, including exclusive tours of Modernism Week Showcase Home, Casa Tierra, a newly remodeled hillside estate in Palm Desert by Bobby Berk, design expert and Emmy-nominated host of Netflix’s Queer Eye. In addition to tours of Casa Tierra, participants may also purchase tickets to various historical walking tours in Palm Springs, craft cocktail mixology classes, exciting dinner and live music experiences, and special “Top Ten” tour excursions highlighting Desert Modernist architecture in Palm Springs. Tickets for Modernism Week – May are on sale at modernismweek.com.
Modernism Week traditionally occurs in February and October, highlighting midcentury modern architecture, art, design and vintage culture in the Palm Springs area of Southern California. Modernism Week concluded its 11-day festival at the end of February 2022. This is the first time the event organizers have offered additional programming in May.
“We are excited for the opportunity to offer high-quality tour and event experiences to the public periodically throughout the year. We had planned to offer the tours of Casa Tierra in February, but supply chain issues and other factors prevented us from doing that,” says Lisa Vossler Smith, Modernism Week executive director. “Now that the property will be competed, we are happy to open the home exclusively for Modernism Week tours and we have developed other fun programming with our partners that complements and coincides with these tours.”
These are the highlighted Modernism Week – May events:
The grounds of Casa Tierra, which was built in 1950, Casa Tierra features seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms on two-and-a-half acres.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY REDFIN
Modernism Week Showcase Home: Casa Tierra
May 12-15, $55
Discover a completely renovated and re-imagined private estate hidden in the hills of Palm Desert, designed by Bobby Berk, design expert and Emmy-nominated host of Netflix’s Queer Eye. This is the first time this expansive hillside Spanish style retreat will be open to the public.
Originally built in 1950, this unique Spanish-style property features more than 5,000 square feet of living space and has been transformed into a world class destination, with modern touches and an emphasis of Bobby Berk’s design style throughout. The design scheme reflects the colors and textures of the desert landscape, and seamlessly integrates with the outdoors. Participants will enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from this 2 ½ acre hillside setting as they stroll past balconies, a pool and hot tub, and the private covered seating areas found throughout the property. Indoors, they will appreciate Bobby’s aspirational yet attainable style, on display throughout the 5 bedroom, 5 ½ bathroom main house as well as in the two casitas with their own kitchens and bathrooms.
Midcentury Top 10 Tour: 10 Architects Who Made Palm Springs Modern
May 12 and 14, $130
Join architectural tour guide Trevor O’Donnell for an in-depth exploration of the works of the ten most notable desert modernists in Palm Springs. This fascinating small-group tour highlights representative works by the journeymen designers whose work in the city’s midcentury heyday left a legacy that’s now famous worldwide.
Participants will travel with fellow modernism fans in a small motor coach (20-seats) to visit representative works, consider how they relate to one another and learn how they fit in the sweep of modern architectural history. This is a fun, fascinating traveling tour designed to identify the distinctions and commonalities, successes and failures and enduring achievements of the Palm Springs architects whose humble work in a small desert town ended up captivating the world. Trevor O’Donnell is also the guide for Architectural Tours by Modernism Week, a seasonal tour available to the public at modernismweek.com.
Midcentury Mixology Cocktail Clinic at Mr. Lyons
May 12-15, $75. Two classes: Noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Learn how to make iconic, classic cocktails of the midcentury era at home in this hands-on mixology class at the historic Mr. Lyons restaurant. Participants will explore the process of making high quality hand-crafted cocktails as they follow along with the experts and make their own for samplings (class includes 3 drinks). Legendary mixologist Steen Bojsen-Moller will teach this fun, hands-on mixology session. This is a spirited, unique, interactive adults-only event not to be missed.
The Beat (dinner and show)
May 13 and 14, $165
PS Underground is back with a new edition of their popular dinner theater extravaganza. Chef Dave Horgen will prepare a four-course meal with free-flowing cocktails, beer, and wine to accompany a spectacular show called The Beat. PS Underground has partnered with the Gand Band to bring TV variety shows back to life. They will perform an exciting array of upbeat music including early rock 'n' roll, Motown soul, Woodstock, and the songs from the Summer of Love. The menu is kept secret, which adds to the mystique, but Chef Dave will be happy to accommodate dietary restrictions with advanced notice.
Palm Springs Historical Society Walking Tours
May 12-15, $40
Experience the best of Palm Springs on several exciting walking tours offered by the Palm Springs Historical Society. Featured tours include Heart of the City, Golden Era Hollywood Homes, Frank Sinatra's Neighborhood, Twin Palms Estates Exteriors Walking Tour, Hidden Paradise - Show Biz Legends' Hideaways, and Modernist Treasures - Lush Living on the Links.
