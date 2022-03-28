Midcentury in May

Modernism Week will offer special programming in May, including exclusive tours of Modernism Week Showcase Home, Casa Tierra, a newly remodeled hillside estate in Palm Desert by Bobby Berk, design expert and Emmy-nominated host of Netflix’s Queer Eye. In addition to tours of Casa Tierra, participants may also purchase tickets to various historical walking tours in Palm Springs, craft cocktail mixology classes, exciting dinner and live music experiences, and special “Top Ten” tour excursions highlighting Desert Modernist architecture in Palm Springs. Tickets for Modernism Week – May are on sale at modernismweek.com.

Modernism Week traditionally occurs in February and October, highlighting midcentury modern architecture, art, design and vintage culture in the Palm Springs area of Southern California. Modernism Week concluded its 11-day festival at the end of February 2022. This is the first time the event organizers have offered additional programming in May.

“We are excited for the opportunity to offer high-quality tour and event experiences to the public periodically throughout the year. We had planned to offer the tours of Casa Tierra in February, but supply chain issues and other factors prevented us from doing that,” says Lisa Vossler Smith, Modernism Week executive director. “Now that the property will be competed, we are happy to open the home exclusively for Modernism Week tours and we have developed other fun programming with our partners that complements and coincides with these tours.”

These are the highlighted Modernism Week – May events: