The Only Show in Town

Modernism Show & Sale will feature more then 60 purveyors of midcentury items in April. (Photo was taken pre-COVID-19).

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK

The 21st annual Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale will take place April 8-11, 2021, in conjunction with Modernism Week, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The highly regarded Modernism Show & Sale will feature more than 65 premier national and international decorative and fine arts dealers with items representing all design movements of the 20th Century and select 21st-Century items.

The Show & Sale will be once again joined by the Palm Springs Modern Design Expo, a showcase of approximately 40 dealers featuring contemporary cutting-edge home design products and technology. Weekend admission is $25 for both shows in advance and $30 at the door and includes return entry all weekend and a catalog.

Show hours are Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased in advance at modernismweek.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. All safety protocols and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced at this event. Dealers will be appropriately spaced from each other.

Returning Modernism Show & Sale dealers include Peter Blake Gallery of Laguna Beach, Blue Heron Gallery of Fallbrook, Danish Modern Noho of Burbank, Gillian Bryce of Stone Mountain, Route 66 West of Palm Springs, Bridges Over Time of Palm Springs, Palette Contemporary of Albuquerque, 20cDesign of Dallas, and Silk Road Rugs Inc. of Los Angeles. All dealers are subject to change.

Returning dealers to the Modern Design Expo include Amara Rugs of Torrance, Light in Art of Los Angeles, Moyà Living of Fountain Valley, Eugene Stoltzfus Harrisonburg, Pennsylvania, Carol Estes Contemporary Art of Corrales, and Les Jardins Solar of Palm Desert.

“We are thrilled to return to Palm Springs,” says Rosemary Krieger, president of Dolphin Promotions. “The ongoing pandemic has limited the amount of shows we can produce, but we wanted to hold this important show to help support Modernism Week. We are honored to return as the most popular event of Modernism Week.”