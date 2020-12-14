This Way to Modernism

“We’ve always loved the desert and wanted to live there,” says Lawrence, who writes about the destination for the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau and Visit Palm Springs. “I started going down 20 years ago. I had an aunt who lived in Palm Desert and took us around to show us the houses, which looked like nothing I’d seen growing up with brick houses in Ontario, Canada. They were so beautiful, light, and airy.

• READ NEXT: Yes, We can Have Modernism Week.

“I started going out on my own to explore and look for unique houses, and I learned about why it was I liked them so much. I learned about midcentury modernism. I started coming down with friends to check out the houses, and was always trying to get people to into the homes and architecture of Palm Springs.” continued on page 40

Two years ago, she and Kingkade decided to relocate — although they haven’t yet moved — and started thinking about what they’d do when they settled in here. That’s when the idea struck to create a tour company.

They were setting up the business when COVID-19 shut down tourism and the rest of the economy. Their vision for in-person experiences went dark, but Kingkade, a former radio personality who now operates a golf marketing company, handles the technical side of their fledgling business and knew how to create a satisfying driving tour.