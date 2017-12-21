During its 14-year tenure, Modernism Week’s focus has grown to include a dizzying buffet of categories and subcategories – architecture, films, books, fashion, music, interior and landscape design, art, automobiles, history and more.

Along the way Modernism Week has continued to keep its edge by always raising the bar with new, engaging events.

No worries, modernists — Modernism Week 2018 will be no exception. Here is a snapshot of some of the new offerings set to start Feb. 15 through 25.

Palm Springs Modern Design Expo

Feb. 16–19

If you’ve attended the Modernism Show & Sale at the Palm Springs Convention Center, now in its 18th year, you know that this event is ground zero for collectors and aficionados of midcentury modern and vintage furnishings, objets d’art, jewelry, artwork, and more.

For 2018, Dolphin Promotions is bringing collectors’ dreams full circle with the Palm Springs Modern Design Expo, a companion event at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The expo will serve as a fabulous counterpoint to the Modernism Show & Sale by focusing on new and contemporary design/living concepts. With this event, the producers are bringing the 20th and 21st centuries together under one roof.

This inaugural event, sponsored by Monogram, will showcase the newest trends in design and technology, with 40 exhibitors presenting cutting-edge elements for modern living, including dynamic and energy-efficient building materials, appliances and smart-home electronics, hand-crafted furniture and design accessories, and contemporary art and photography.

And the best part? This is a two-for-one experience: Your $20 admission ticket gets you into both shows, which will be in adjacent spaces at the convention center connected by a stylish lounge.