One for the Record Books

Modernism Week officials say the annual event, which took place from Feb. 13 – 23, 2020 in Greater Palm Springs, set new records in estimated economic impact, attendance and worldwide media coverage in its 15th year.

Attendance was estimated at 162,000 with more than 375 events during the festival. Celebrating midcentury modern design, architecture, art, and culture in Palm Springs, the 11-day festival generated an estimated economic impact of $61 million for area hotels, shops, restaurants, and other local businesses from Palm Springs to Indian Wells and beyond. Worldwide media coverage generated more than 3.7 billion media impressions, a new record for Modernism Week.

In addition, CAMP, Modernism Week’s ‘Community and Meeting Place’ and headquarters for tours and events, experienced more than 42,000 visitors throughout the festival.

By comparison, in 2015 the event attracted 59,500 attendees, featured approximately 200 events, and had an estimated economic impact of $22 million. In just five years, the event has more than doubled event offerings, and attendance and estimated economic impact has increased by approximately 37 percent.

• Editor’s Note: Modernism Week took place prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.