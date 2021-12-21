Modernists Unite!

An 18-hole golf scramble, a keynote speaker whose work has broken the glass ceiling for female architects, an exclusive tour of Queer Eye interior designer Bobby Berk’s Palm Desert estate, and programming that celebrates Black History Month are among the new events joining the robust Modernism Week 2022 schedule from Feb. 17 to 27.

For the first time during the event, visitors can tour Palm Desert’s Shadow Mountain area (with homes by Albert Frey Frey, William Krisel, and Walter White), eclectic midcentury homes in Magnesia Falls Cove in Rancho Mirage, the 1960s boutique community Calypso Palms in Palm Springs, and “hidden gems” of Indian Wells, including the fully restored Crank-Garland House, aka “The Lost Cody,” originally designed for Filmore Crank and actress Beverly Garland by William F. Cody. Finally, the showcase home tour features the Spanish-style Casa Tierra in Palm Desert.

Returning favorites include the Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tours, the Modernism Show & Sale (first weekend), the Vintage Travel Trailer Show (second weekend), and tours of Sunnylands, Frey House II, and iconic homes formerly owned by Frank Sinatra, William Holden, Kirk Douglas, and Magda Gabor. The schedule also includes a classic car show, garden tours, fashion-related events, walking and biking tours, and a series of talks, including a Feb. 19 keynote presentation by architect Jeanne Gang, whose new, 101-story St. Regis tower in Chicago is the world’s tallest building designed by a woman.

Modernism Week 2022 marks Black History Month on Feb. 21 with “Stories Untold: Black Modernists in Southern California,” a three-part panel discussion about historic Palm Springs landmarks, the role Paul R. Williams played in inspiring other Black designers, and a proposed open-air art gallery and park in Los Angeles’ Crenshaw District.

Other talks feature Charles Phoenix (Feb. 19), MAD Architects (Feb. 20–21), Josh Agle, aka SHAG (Feb. 20), and Alan Hess (Feb. 26).

Parties are back, too. Among the most popular are the opening-night party, “Love, Modernism Style” (Feb. 17), at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort clubhouse; the Modernism Show & Sale preview party (Feb. 18) at the Palm Springs Convention Center, and “Saturday Night at the Sinatra Estate” (Feb. 19). The estate, designed by E. Stewart Williams in 1947, also hosts “A Party at Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms Estate Celebrating Gene Kelly Through Dance” (Feb. 26), in partnership with Nickerson-Rossi Dance and Palm Springs International Dance Festival. There will be more fun at the Retro Martini Party (Feb. 25) at the Ware Estate and The Jet Set gala benefit for Palm Springs Modern Committee (Feb. 19) at the William Cody-designed Abernathy Residence.

Modernism Week 2022 CAMP (“Community And Meeting Place”), located at the Hyatt Hotel on Palm Canyon in downtown Palm Springs, offers a hub with an information desk, box office, theater merchandise, and activations by Modernism Week sponsors. CAMP will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. modernismweek.com