Tee-Off at Modernism Week 2022

An 18-hole golf scramble, a keynote speaker whose work has broken the glass ceiling for female architects, a never-been-seen tour of Bobby Berk’s Palm Desert estate, and programming that celebrates Black History month are just some of the newbies joining a jam-packed Modernism Week schedule when the full 11-day version returns Feb. 17-27 in Palm Springs.

Modernism Week 2020 was the last major event to take place in Greater Palm Springs before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to events in March 2020. For the next 18 months with the exception of a few tours in April 2021, a majority of Modernism Week offerings were online.

The Modernism Week Fall Preview earlier this month was the icebreaker to returning to a full in-person set of events.

Tickets for the February 2022 edition go on sale Nov. 1 at noon (PST) on modernismweek.com, but the event schedule will be available to view starting Oct. 25. A portion of ticket proceeds benefit Modernism Week (a non-profit organization) and other local preservation, neighborhood, and community groups. As additional events are finalized, they will be added to the website on the first of each month. Some events sell out quickly due to limited capacity.

“We are thrilled to be able to present Modernism Week in February with all of the fanfare and celebration typically associated with our events,” says Lisa Vossler Smith, Modernism Week executive director. “We have exciting new tours and events planned and, of course, we will be bringing back traditional favorites.”