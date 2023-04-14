Modernism Week 2023 Kicked Off With a Disco Wonderland

Andrew, Cathy, and Gerrie Mills with dancers.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH
Indian Canyons Country Club, Palm Springs
Disco is alive and well, and the glitterati were out in full force at Modernism Week’s kickoff party, attended by more than 800 guests. Bell bottoms, sequins, funky wigs, and every iteration of disco-themed attire filled the dance floor for most of the evening as DJ Modgirl and The Elite Showband turned up the heat. Frank Goldstin’s Momentous Events brought back the 1970s in a big way, styling the ballroom and bar to set a perfectly groovy mood, fueled by copious amounts of Champagne and opulent eats from Lulu Catering & Events.
Jeff and Liz Shaffer.
Dave and Priscilla Baca.
The mirrored man.
Sara Dawson, Frank Goldstin, and Marshall Brown.
Jennifer Kinports.
Matthew Mitchell, Wiley Snider, Jada Miranda, and Michael Myers.
Dancing the night away.