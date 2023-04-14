Modernism Week 2023 Kicked Off With a Disco Wonderland

Guests turned up in modernism-inspired regalia for a festive opening party in February.

Susan Stein Social Scene

Andrew, Cathy, and Gerrie Mills with dancers.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH

Indian Canyons Country Club, Palm Springs

Disco is alive and well, and the glitterati were out in full force at Modernism Week’s kickoff party, attended by more than 800 guests. Bell bottoms, sequins, funky wigs, and every iteration of disco-themed attire filled the dance floor for most of the evening as DJ Modgirl and The Elite Showband turned up the heat. Frank Goldstin’s Momentous Events brought back the 1970s in a big way, styling the ballroom and bar to set a perfectly groovy mood, fueled by copious amounts of Champagne and opulent eats from Lulu Catering & Events.

Image

 Jeff and Liz Shaffer.

Image

Dave and Priscilla Baca.

Image

The mirrored man.

Image

Sara Dawson, Frank Goldstin, and Marshall Brown.

Image

Jennifer Kinports.

Image

Matthew Mitchell, Wiley Snider, Jada Miranda, and Michael Myers.

Image

Dancing the night away.