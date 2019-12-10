Modernism Week Adds New Events for 2020

Ten of the homes on display have been methodically restored in exciting and unique ways. Vintage automobiles and bicycles will be on display throughout the complex and a DJ will entertain participants with 1960s popular music.

Newly Added Special Events

50th Anniversary of “Poolside Gossip”

Feb. 22, 4 p.m.

$50 (3 hour tour)

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the iconic Slim Aarons photograph “Poolside Gossip” with one of the original subjects, Nelda Linsk, while enjoying cocktails, light bites and a special photo opp.

Modernism Yard Sale

Feb. 23, Free (8 a.m. to noon)

This annual vintage flea market sale produced by Modern Bear and hosted by H3K Home has become one of Modernism Week’s most popular free events.

Midcentury Mixology Cocktail Clinic at Mr. Lyons

Feb. 14, 15, 16, 2 times daily from Noon to 3 p.m.

$62 (2 hours)

Join the legendary mixologists at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse and learn how to make iconic, classic cocktails of the midcentury era at home. This fun, hands-on mixology class will explore the process of making high quality hand-crafted cocktails while participants follow along with the experts and make their own for sampling. (Includes 3 drinks).

2- Day Photography Workshop with Photographer Andrew Pielage

Feb. 15 and 16, 8 a.m. each day

$395 (2-day session)

Join internationally published architectural photographer Andrew Pielage for a weekend workshop photographing the iconic midcentury modern architecture of Palm Springs.

Newly Added Talks

Educational Programming is one of Modernism Week’s core components. In addition to the wide range of talks already offered in the 2020 festival, several new talks have been added:

“Cheap and Thin”: Neutra and Frank Lloyd Wright

Feb. 17, 9 a.m.

$12 (1 hour)

Frank Lloyd Wright was insulted that Neutra was in the 1932 Museum of Modern Art’s ‘International Style’ exhibition. He wrote that Neutra’s work was “cheap and thin.” Dr. Raymond Neutra explains.

Renaissance of Urban Public Space: Halprin’s Portland Open Space Sequence

Feb. 14, 9 a.m.

$12 (1 hour)

The Halprin Landscape Conservancy’s recently celebrated restoration of the Portland Open Space Sequence and its impact on the emerging Fountain District is the subject of this presentation.

The New Giants of Modern Architecture

Feb. 14, 3 p.m.

$12 (1 hour)

This presentation focuses on the presence and importance of women architects in shaping the history of Modernism.

The Legacy of the Alexander Construction Company in Palm Springs

February 14, 9 a.m.

$12 (1 hour)

The Alexander Construction Company, founded by George Alexander and his son, Robert Alexander, had an enormous impact on the residential development of Palm Springs from 1956 to 1965. This insightful presentation by architect and preservationist James R. Harlan discusses how the construction of these homes significantly increased the size of Palm Springs and caused the city to take on a new shape, direction, and character as an enclave of modern architecture, now referenced as mid-century modern style.

Architecturally Speaking: The new College of the Desert campus in Palm Springs

Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Free Ticketed Event (1.5 hors)

Architecturally Speaking: Learn all about the new world-class and innovative College of the Desert campus in Palm Springs.