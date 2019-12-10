Modernism Week Adds New Events for 2020

Modernism Week has added many new events to its schedule for the 2020 festival set for February 13-23, like a rare glimpse inside the Marrakesh Country Club. The festival highlights midcentury modern architecture, art, interior and landscape design, and vintage culture in the Coachella Valley.
Now in its 15th year, the annual 11-day festival will feature nearly 400 events, including the newly added tours, talks and special events. The new events were added to the Modernism Week web site on Dec. 1. Additional events will be added in the next few weeks.
Newly Added Tours
Tours of homes and neighborhoods are some of the most popular events. Recently several new tours were added to the schedule:
Tour of the Newly Rediscovered Lawrence Welk Estate
Feb. 15 and 22, various times from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$40 (30 minutes per tour)
Enjoy a tour of American band leader Lawrence Welk’s artfully restored 1952 midcentury modern home in the historic El Mirador neighborhood.
La Dolce Vita! A Day in Old Pompeii the Roman Way
Feb. 22, 5 times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$50 (1 hour tour)
Explore a rare Midcentury, Roman Revival complex in this historic Old Las Palmas neighborhood.
Give Me Shelter – Rescued Alexanders
Fe. 14, 4 times from Noon to 1:30 p.m.
$65 (2 hour tours)
Known for their clean lines, streamlined floor plans, expansive windows connecting indoor and outdoor living spaces, and post-and-beam construction, “The Alexanders” represent examples of midcentury modern architecture and design. Previously overlooked, often disregarded or failed to give proper attention, this collection of “rescued” and tastefully restored homes, built by the Alexander construction company, are some of Palm Springs finest examples—inside and out.
And Then There’s Mod: Marrakesh at Midcentury
Feb. 18, 7 times from Noon to 3 p.m.
$85 (1.5 hour tours)
Marrakesh Country Club
Rarely open to the outside world, Marrakesh Country Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a tour of six homes, with decors ranging from intact 1970 Pop Artful and Mad Moroccan Mod to High Regency Glam and the Wow of Now. Designed by the undisputed master of the Hollywood Regency style, John Elgin Woolf, the 364 “little pink palaces” on 155 rolling green acres, with its whimsical outbuildings and almost surrealistically lush landscape, Marrakesh is truly the “Jewel of the Desert.”
Park Imperial South
Feb. 15, 2 times from 1 -2:30 p.m.
$55 (1.5 hours tour)
Famed architect Barry Berkus’ career spanned more than 50 years… and it began here. These iconic buildings feature folded rooflines and cutting-edge midcentury architecture, sculptural concrete block walls, floor to ceiling windows, terrazzo floors, and private courtyards.
Ten of the homes on display have been methodically restored in exciting and unique ways. Vintage automobiles and bicycles will be on display throughout the complex and a DJ will entertain participants with 1960s popular music.
Newly Added Special Events
50th Anniversary of “Poolside Gossip”
Feb. 22, 4 p.m.
$50 (3 hour tour)
Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the iconic Slim Aarons photograph “Poolside Gossip” with one of the original subjects, Nelda Linsk, while enjoying cocktails, light bites and a special photo opp.
Modernism Yard Sale
Feb. 23, Free (8 a.m. to noon)
This annual vintage flea market sale produced by Modern Bear and hosted by H3K Home has become one of Modernism Week’s most popular free events.
Midcentury Mixology Cocktail Clinic at Mr. Lyons
Feb. 14, 15, 16, 2 times daily from Noon to 3 p.m.
$62 (2 hours)
Join the legendary mixologists at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse and learn how to make iconic, classic cocktails of the midcentury era at home. This fun, hands-on mixology class will explore the process of making high quality hand-crafted cocktails while participants follow along with the experts and make their own for sampling. (Includes 3 drinks).
2- Day Photography Workshop with Photographer Andrew Pielage
Feb. 15 and 16, 8 a.m. each day
$395 (2-day session)
Join internationally published architectural photographer Andrew Pielage for a weekend workshop photographing the iconic midcentury modern architecture of Palm Springs.
Newly Added Talks
Educational Programming is one of Modernism Week’s core components. In addition to the wide range of talks already offered in the 2020 festival, several new talks have been added:
“Cheap and Thin”: Neutra and Frank Lloyd Wright
Feb. 17, 9 a.m.
$12 (1 hour)
Frank Lloyd Wright was insulted that Neutra was in the 1932 Museum of Modern Art’s ‘International Style’ exhibition. He wrote that Neutra’s work was “cheap and thin.” Dr. Raymond Neutra explains.
Renaissance of Urban Public Space: Halprin’s Portland Open Space Sequence
Feb. 14, 9 a.m.
$12 (1 hour)
The Halprin Landscape Conservancy’s recently celebrated restoration of the Portland Open Space Sequence and its impact on the emerging Fountain District is the subject of this presentation.
The New Giants of Modern Architecture
Feb. 14, 3 p.m.
$12 (1 hour)
This presentation focuses on the presence and importance of women architects in shaping the history of Modernism.
The Legacy of the Alexander Construction Company in Palm Springs
February 14, 9 a.m.
$12 (1 hour)
The Alexander Construction Company, founded by George Alexander and his son, Robert Alexander, had an enormous impact on the residential development of Palm Springs from 1956 to 1965. This insightful presentation by architect and preservationist James R. Harlan discusses how the construction of these homes significantly increased the size of Palm Springs and caused the city to take on a new shape, direction, and character as an enclave of modern architecture, now referenced as mid-century modern style.
Architecturally Speaking: The new College of the Desert campus in Palm Springs
Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m.
Free Ticketed Event (1.5 hors)
Architecturally Speaking: Learn all about the new world-class and innovative College of the Desert campus in Palm Springs.