Virtual Appeal

The success of Modernism Week’s February Online Experience has prompted new virtual programming to be added to the April edition. In addition, the February Online Experience has been extended to March 15 due to overwhelming demand, says Lisa Vossler Smith, executive director of Modernism Week. “We’ve had such tremendous response that we’ve decided to keep it running.”

In April, Modernism Week will offer new online programs running from April 15 – May 15 featuring presentations, video tours, and films, on top of a slate odin-person events to run April 8-18.

The new programs for the Modernism Week Online Experience in April include:

• Guided video tours through the two Modernism Week featured homes (“Sunburst Palms” and “Seventies Sackley”)

• An exclusive guided video tour through the “Desert Modernism: Two Perspectives” homes designed by Raymond Kappe and Sean Lockyer

• “Poolside Gossip: More Than a Photograph,” featuring a special conversation between Nelda Linsk, who appeared in the iconic Slim Aarons photograph, and Modernism Week Board Member and historian, Gary Johns

• “Levels of Kappe,” a new film about architect Ray Kapp

• “Home Movie Day, Palm Springs,” a special look at vintage home movies from the 50s and 60’s and more, including rare, never-before-seen footage of Palm Springs.

• “Pools, Patios and BBQs,” a big, retro time travel slide show extravaganza with Charles Phoenix diving into the sun soaked social center and recreation headquarters of the home … the beautiful back yard!