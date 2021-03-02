Virtual Appeal

The Sean Lockyer house at Desert Palisades in Palm Springs will be open for in-person tours during Modernism Week in April.
The success of Modernism Week’s February Online Experience has prompted new virtual programming to be added to the April edition. In addition, the February Online Experience has been extended to March 15 due to overwhelming demand, says Lisa Vossler Smith, executive director of Modernism Week. “We’ve had such tremendous response that we’ve decided to keep it running.”
In April, Modernism Week will offer new online programs running from April 15 – May 15 featuring presentations, video tours, and films, on top of a slate odin-person events to run April 8-18.
The new programs for the Modernism Week Online Experience in April include:
• Guided video tours through the two Modernism Week featured homes (“Sunburst Palms” and “Seventies Sackley”)
• An exclusive guided video tour through the “Desert Modernism: Two Perspectives” homes designed by Raymond Kappe and Sean Lockyer
• “Poolside Gossip: More Than a Photograph,” featuring a special conversation between Nelda Linsk, who appeared in the iconic Slim Aarons photograph, and Modernism Week Board Member and historian, Gary Johns
• “Levels of Kappe,” a new film about architect Ray Kapp
• “Home Movie Day, Palm Springs,” a special look at vintage home movies from the 50s and 60’s and more, including rare, never-before-seen footage of Palm Springs.
• “Pools, Patios and BBQs,” a big, retro time travel slide show extravaganza with Charles Phoenix diving into the sun soaked social center and recreation headquarters of the home … the beautiful back yard!
Also included in the Modernism Week Online Experience are special encore presentations of signature home tours; Architectural driving tour of Palm Springs; The Desert Modernists with Alan Hess; Charles Phoenix’s “Tour of Palm Springsland,” and more.
Tickets are still available for existing Modernism Week in-person events for April. These programs will include two newly-remodeled designer featured homes that will be open for timed, ticketed, socially distanced tours; the 10th annual Modern Garden Tour; exterior tours of Sunnylands; tours of the Lautner Compound; two fashion-related events; a vintage automobile exhibition; a self-guided tour of architecturally significant buildings in the high desert; a Midcentury Mixology Cocktail clinic at Mr. Lyons; “Viva Las Vegas!,” an outdoor rollicking presentation celebrating Las Vegas; and more.
Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID19 pandemic, the previously scheduled Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale and Palm Springs Modern Design Expo will not be held in April. The Palm Springs Convention Center has become a vaccination site and has advised Modernism Week that they do not expect to be allowed to reopen for in-person events by April.
