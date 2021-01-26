Going Once, Going Twice…

Modernism Week will conduct an online auction of rare and distinctive items, along with exciting experiences during the Modernism Week Online Experience. The online bidding event, called the ‘Best of Modernism’ Auction, will run February 1 – 15 and feature unique architectural experiences and specialty items not typically available to the public.

Bids will be accepted the first two weeks of February and the winners will be announced after the bidding concludes. The ‘Best of Modernism’ Auction will take place at modernismweek.com starting at noon (PST) Feb. 1.

The ‘Best of Modernism’ will feature nearly 50 unique items, including overnight stays at the Historic Willows Inn, the exclusive Smoke Tree Ranch, and the Lautner Compound, a sunset tour and cocktail party at the Palm Spring Art Museum’s Frey House II (the former residence of Albert Frey, generally not open to the public), a private helicopter tour of Palm Springs, several stunning Julius Shulman photographs, a recently exhibited painting by Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner, and more.

Here are some highlighted items that will be featured in the auction: