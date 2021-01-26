Going Once, Going Twice…

This Julius Shulman photo of Richard Neutra’s historic Chuey House in Hollywood Hills is part of the auction items to be sold during Modernism Week Online Experience.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK
Modernism Week will conduct an online auction of rare and distinctive items, along with exciting experiences during the Modernism Week Online Experience. The online bidding event, called the ‘Best of Modernism’ Auction, will run February 1 – 15 and feature unique architectural experiences and specialty items not typically available to the public.
Bids will be accepted the first two weeks of February and the winners will be announced after the bidding concludes. The ‘Best of Modernism’ Auction will take place at modernismweek.com starting at noon (PST) Feb. 1.
The ‘Best of Modernism’ will feature nearly 50 unique items, including overnight stays at the Historic Willows Inn, the exclusive Smoke Tree Ranch, and the Lautner Compound, a sunset tour and cocktail party at the Palm Spring Art Museum’s Frey House II (the former residence of Albert Frey, generally not open to the public), a private helicopter tour of Palm Springs, several stunning Julius Shulman photographs, a recently exhibited painting by Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner, and more.
Here are some highlighted items that will be featured in the auction:
• Eight signed and certified Julius Shulman photographs
• Modernism Week New Canaan (Connecticut) Modern Tour
• Two nights at the Historic Willows Inn with breakfast, afternoon wine reception and a private Tour of Palm Springs with Michael Stern
• Palm Springs Experience in a deluxe one-bedroom cottage at the historic and exclusive Smoke Tree Ranch for two guests, with dinner each night at The Ranch House, a Horseback Ride and a Private Tour of Palm Springs
• Frey House II Experience: A private tour for six of the acclaimed Frey House II, rarely open to the public, followed by an onsite sunset cocktail reception
• Private helicopter tour over Palm Springs, with guide and a landing in the mountains for a catered picnic
• General Motors Heritage Center and GM Technical Center private tour for six, including a meeting with GM’s Vice President of Global Design
• Framed 2011 SHAG Kaufmann House Numbered Print “The Refill”
• Two nights at the Lautner Compound, with private chef-created dinner and meet and greet with artist Danny Heller, including a signed work of Heller’s art
• Slim Aarons’ famous 1970 “Poolside Gossip” large 57.5” x 40.5” framed print, signed by Nelda Linsk, the chic woman in yellow seen in the photo
• Limited edition signed sketch by architect Moshe Safdie and signed copy of his new book created for his Changi Jewel project in Singapore
• Recently exhibited painting by architect Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner
• Estate signed, Limited Edition Ezra Stoller 1958 photograph of the Seagrams Building in New York City, including a signed copy of Ezra Stoller by Pierluigi Serraino
• A one-week stay in a Donald Wexler-designed residence, centrally located in the Las Palmas neighborhood in Palm Springs, with private pool and spa
• A private studio tour for six people with artist Phillip K. Smith III, followed by a wine tasting and reception
• Three photographs by Janna Ireland from her book, Regarding Paul R. Williams, a special edition printed exclusively for Modernism Week; includes a signed book with each photograph
• A Denver Modernist Experience: Two-night stay at the exclusive Daniel Libeskind designed Museum Residences, across the street from the Libeskind designed extension of the Denver Art Museum, with one year membership, Tour of Denver Art Museum with a museum curator, signed copy of Libeskind’s recent book and a selection of Design Onscreen architectural and design DVDs
• READ NEXT: 10 Best Picks to Binge during Modernism Week Online Experience.
Historic Willow Inn
Private helicopter tour of Palm Springs.
Mod West Ranch
Tour Phillip K. Smith III’s studio
The Modernista 22-piece home collection