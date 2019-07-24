Ready to Get Mod

whAT’S NEW

• Fastidiously restored and researched during 2017-19 by previous homeowners, the structure was discovered to be part of Desert Bel-Air Estates. The afternoon will feature a ‘Conversations about Cody’ photo and panel presentation, a self-driving site visit to the historic Crank-Garland house, and an afternoon reception at Martyn Lawrence Bullard-designed Sands Hotel & Spa and Pink Cabana. City officials and special guests will be on hand to welcome guests. Tickets for the three events are $70.

• On Oct. 18-19, a Midcentury Mixology demonstration will be presented at Mr. Lyon’s Steakhouse in Palm Springs. Participants will interact with legendary mixologists to learn how to make iconic, classic cocktails of the midcentury era while making their own for sampling. (Includes three drinks). Tickets are $62.

• A Midcentury Brunch will be offered at the acclaimed Essense restaurant at the newly redesigned Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs. The menu will have a selection of five different entrees and includes a choice of a Mimosa, glass of Rosé, or one of the signature healing juices. The brunch will be Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $36.

• Grace Home and Dunn-Edwards have teamed up to offer Bold & Beautiful: Designing with Color in the Desert on Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Home Furnishings in Palm Springs. Michael Ostrow, interior designer/Grace Home Furnishings, Sara McLean, color expert and stylist for Dunn-Edwards, and Katy Carrier, editor of Modern Luxury Palm Springs, will lead the discussion on using color in the variety of design styles present in the desert. Mimosas and light bites will be served. Tickets are $30.