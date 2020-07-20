Modernism Week Fall Preview 2020 Considers Virtual Edition

Modernism Week will cancel an in-person version of Fall Preview, originally scheduled for October 15 – 18, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and state and city regulations. In its place, Modernism Week is considering offering online virtual programming that would be accessed from its website.

“As we continue to review current health guidelines and make plans for the Fall Preview, it has become clear that it will not be possible for us to present live events in the fall,” said J. Chris Mobley, chief executive officer. “Instead, we hope to create a sampling of online virtual programs that will be educational, engaging and entertaining. Providing a safe environment for our participants, volunteers, partners and staff is the utmost priority for us. Offering virtual experiences, which may include home tours and design presentations, allows us to continue to provide a quality experience in the safest way possible. While we won’t be able to enjoy the Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition and the Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tours in October, we aim to present online programs with the flavor and fun of Modernism Week Fall Preview.”

The Modernism Week team is creating unique virtual programs to be offered online during Fall Preview. Tickets for these virtual events will be available at modernismweek.com (dates and schedule to be announced). The organization will provide updates on their new plans and potential programs via social media, e-mail newsletters, and the Modernism Week blog, MWeekly, available on the Modernism Week website.

For more information about future Modernism Week events, visit modernismweek.com.