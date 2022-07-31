Things to Do This Week, Aug. 1-8

The House of Tomorrow will be the site of a tour and cocktail party during Modernism Week Fall Preview in October. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS LIFE
Modernism Week Fall Preview 2022 Tickets: Starting Aug. 1
Tickets for the four-day version of Modernism Week Fall Preview 2022 slated Oct. 13-16 are on sale starting at noon Aug. 1. Modernism Week Fall Preview 2022 offers more than 50 events, including touring the newly renovated Alexander Estate in the “House of Tomorrow Home Tour.” Also known as the “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway”, this home is now the personal residence of Kevin Kemper and Howard Hawkes of H3K Home+Design. Modernism Week Fall Preview 2022 also offers special events, talks, and parties.
Ferro Summer Music Festival, Idyllwild: Starting Aug. 1
The well-known Idyllwild restaurant hosts musical acts five days a week throughout the month of August and Labor Day Weekend, featuring the Ferro jazz trio of Paul Carman, Barnaby Finch, and Marshall Hawkins.
Cabot’s Pueblo Museum Mixer: Aug. 3
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber hosts a mixer for local businesses and people who want to learn more about them at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum in Desert Hot Springs. The event includes a continental breakfast, museum tour, and plenty of networking opportunities.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CHRISTOPHER RICHARDSON
Christopher Richardson performs Aug. 4 at CVRep.
Christopher Richardson: Aug. 4
The concert pianist, who first played at Coachella Valley Repertory at age 12, found true music inspiration at the desert venue. The 24-year-old accomplished player returns as part of a musical outreach by the Palm Springs International Piano Competition, formerly The Waring.
La Quinta - 9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge: Aug. 4
Blood supplies have hit an all-time low this summer. Here is one way to make a difference. The next LifeStream Mobile Blood Drive will be held at the Eisenhower George and Julia Argyos Health Center from 8 a.m. to noon. The Bloodmobile will be located at 45280 Seeley Drive in La Quinta. Each donor will receive a LifeStream T-Shirt, beach towel, and ice cream cone.
Man Man: Aug. 4
Led by singer and pianist Honus Honus, this sway-inducing experimental rock band is known for its variety of instruments, which might include everything from xylophone and marima to spoons, smashing plates, and fireworks. It’s exactly the type of show you’d expect at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.
Soak N’ Jokes: Aug. 5
A comedy pool party featuring some of Southern California’s best up-and-coming and established comedians is coming to Desert Hot Springs. In partnership with The Good House and community building organization MoveUp Lift Up, Soak N’ Jokes will be a night featuring comedians Michael Schirtzer (NBC Sports, The Jimmy Dore Show), Denny Love (Hulu, Showtime), Crystal Marie Denha (Netflix) and headliner Ian Edwards (Conan, The Joe Rogan Experience).
Jim Gaffigan: Aug. 5
The six-time Grammy nominee known for clean comedy and dad jokes brings his “Fun Tour” to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Haute Couture: Aug. 6
Esther (Nathalie Baye) is at the end of her career as Head Seamstress at Dior Avenue Montaigne workshop. One day, she gets her handbag stolen in the metro by a 20-year-old woman, Jade. Instead of calling the police she decides to take care of Jade. The film is presented by the Desert Film Society.
Ramblin’ Jack Elliott: Aug. 6
The King of Folk fêtes his 91st birthday (which happens five days prior to the show) with a special performance at Pappy & Harriet’s.
Tour de Big Bear: Aug. 6
You need not head to France to pedal your way to a prize through beautiful mountain scenery. This cycling event offers routes for all riding levels, beginning with a zippy family fun ride and extending up to 100 miles.
Outburst Projects Opening Party: Aug. 6
Celebrate the second iteration of the Palm Springs Art Museum’s artists-in-residency program, Outburst Projects. Join new artists-in-residence–Gabriela Ruiz, Karla Ekatherine Canseco, Maria Maea, Ruben Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, and Clara Nieblas–and experience their work DJs, appetizers, and more.
Oscar’s Sunday T-Dance: Aug. 7
Chi Chi LaRue will take over the DJ duties at this outdoor dance party in the heart of downtown, 5-8 p.m. The first 100 attendees get in free, $10 after that.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MORONGO CASINO RESORT & SPA
Ashanti appears Aug. 7 in Cabazon.
Ashanti: Aug. 7
The Grammy-winning artist known for her legendary hits including “Foolish,” “Rock Wit U,” “Baby,” and “Down 4 U” will grace the Morongo Casino Grand Ballroom stage. Known for her triple-platinum eponymous debut album, Ashanti will perform some of her most popular singles, including “Foolish,” “Rock WitU (Awww Baby),” “Baby,” “Down 4 U,” “Only U,” and “Rain on Me.”
Taste of Summer: Through Aug. 12
The city of Rancho Mirage celebrates local flavor during this annual event featuring special discounts at city restaurants and fundraisers for area nonprofits. Learn how to eat, drink and give back.
Leon Polk Smith: 1945–1962: Through Aug. 28
Palm Springs Art Museum celebrates the rich colors and pleasing geometric shapes that define Leon Polk Smith’s abstract paintings. The late Oklahoma native became enraptured by fine art as a college student in New York City.
Gonzalo Lebrija: Through Oct. 2
View two decades’ worth of photos, videos, sculptures, and paintings by Mexican artist Gonzalo Lebrija at Palm Springs Art Museum.
Pattern Play: Through Nov. 20
Palm Springs Art Museum exhibits joyful drawings, textiles, wallpapers, and other creations from the mind of Jacqueline Groag, a British designer who catered to the post-WWII hunger for fun and vibrant clothing and housewares.