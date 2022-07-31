Things to Do This Week, Aug. 1-8

Soak N’ Jokes: Aug. 5

A comedy pool party featuring some of Southern California’s best up-and-coming and established comedians is coming to Desert Hot Springs. In partnership with The Good House and community building organization MoveUp Lift Up, Soak N’ Jokes will be a night featuring comedians Michael Schirtzer (NBC Sports, The Jimmy Dore Show), Denny Love (Hulu, Showtime), Crystal Marie Denha (Netflix) and headliner Ian Edwards (Conan, The Joe Rogan Experience).

Jim Gaffigan: Aug. 5

The six-time Grammy nominee known for clean comedy and dad jokes brings his “Fun Tour” to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.

Haute Couture: Aug. 6

Esther (Nathalie Baye) is at the end of her career as Head Seamstress at Dior Avenue Montaigne workshop. One day, she gets her handbag stolen in the metro by a 20-year-old woman, Jade. Instead of calling the police she decides to take care of Jade. The film is presented by the Desert Film Society.

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott: Aug. 6

The King of Folk fêtes his 91st birthday (which happens five days prior to the show) with a special performance at Pappy & Harriet’s.

Tour de Big Bear: Aug. 6

You need not head to France to pedal your way to a prize through beautiful mountain scenery. This cycling event offers routes for all riding levels, beginning with a zippy family fun ride and extending up to 100 miles.

Outburst Projects Opening Party: Aug. 6

Celebrate the second iteration of the Palm Springs Art Museum’s artists-in-residency program, Outburst Projects. Join new artists-in-residence–Gabriela Ruiz, Karla Ekatherine Canseco, Maria Maea, Ruben Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, and Clara Nieblas–and experience their work DJs, appetizers, and more.

Oscar’s Sunday T-Dance: Aug. 7

Chi Chi LaRue will take over the DJ duties at this outdoor dance party in the heart of downtown, 5-8 p.m. The first 100 attendees get in free, $10 after that.