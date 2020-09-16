Going Virtual

Modernism Week has created seven virtual programs for its Fall Preview Online Experience after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the possibility of the traditional in-person event.

The programs will be released for purchase and viewing at noon (PST) Oct. 15 at modernismweek.com. Ticket sales will remain open until Oct. 31. Once purchased, programs will be accessible for online viewing for 30 days.

The online video programs will comprise seven different events, similar to programs that would typically be available during Modernism Week as in-person events. Ticket prices will range from $5 to $35 per event, with two free events. Pricing allows for a household with one viewing device to participate.

• READ NEXT: Aluminaire House Finds Permanent Home in Palm Springs.

The pre-recorded video programs and one livestream social event will include a guided home tour series of five significant Palm Springs residences; an entertaining driving tour of Palm Springs with Charles Phoenix; “The Best of Mod with a Twist,” humorous and informative presentations about midcentury pop culture; conference sessions from “Fast Forward: Designing the Future of Palm Springs”; two new documentary-style films about the preservation of architectural landmarks in Palm Springs: Preserving Modernism: The Town & Country Center, and The Restoration and Stabilization of the Cornelia White Residence in Palm Springs, and a Zoom-based happy hour.

“We are very excited about Modernism Week’s development of an online experience,” said J. Chris Mobley, chief executive officer. “Since we are not able to create a live festival environment for our guests in October, the Modernism Week board of directors and staff have worked with our local partner organizations to develop new ideas for compelling virtual programs. The online programs will allow viewers to participate remotely from home and to safely share the event experiences with their family and friends, adding the flavor and fun of a traditional Modernism Week Fall Preview.”

The seven events offered during Modernism Week’s Fall Preview Online Experience include: