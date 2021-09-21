The Big Ticket

Just a few weeks remain before Modernism Week Fall Preview commences, Oct. 14-17, with in-person events for the first time since February 2020.

Here are 12 events, in no particular order, that have available tickets. All events are following COVID-19 safety measures. For information and tickets, visit modernismweek.com.

Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: Sunburst Palms - Encore

Tour H3K’s latest renovation of a 1956 Lawrence Lapham property in the Deepwell neighborhood of Palm Springs to enjoy and be inspired by their fun-filled and colorful take on classic midcentury modern design. $35 (30 minutes)