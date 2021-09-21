The Big Ticket

Sunburst Palms is available for in-person tours during Modernism Week Fall Preview, Oct. 14-17.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK
Just a few weeks remain before Modernism Week Fall Preview commences, Oct. 14-17, with in-person events for the first time since February 2020.
Here are 12 events, in no particular order, that have available tickets. All events are following COVID-19 safety measures. For information and tickets, visit modernismweek.com.
Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: Sunburst Palms - Encore
Tour H3K’s latest renovation of a 1956 Lawrence Lapham property in the Deepwell neighborhood of Palm Springs to enjoy and be inspired by their fun-filled and colorful take on classic midcentury modern design. $35 (30 minutes)
Modernism Week Featured Design Project Tour: Limón
Tour Limón, a colorful seven-bedroom private escape off Ramon Road east of Sunrise built in 1956 as an apartment complex called Stuart Manor. It's an all-steel structure that H3K Design is reimaging in time for the mid-October tours.$35 (30 minutes)
PHOTOGRAPH BY CAROLINE GREYSHOCK
Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: Seventies Sackley - Encore
Take an architectural tour in Indian Canyons to experience this 1975 Palm Springs home designed by Stan Sackley that has delivers a bold green and blue palette by Grace Home Furnishings. $35 (30 minutes)
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID A. LEE
Preview Party for Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale - Fall Edition
Beat the crowds and enjoy a festive wine reception and early-buying opportunity at the Modernism Show & Sale - Fall Edition. $75 ( 2 hours)
Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale - Fall Edition
The 7th annual Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale features 50 premier national exhibitors offering items represented from all design movements of the 20th century and introduces 21st century designs. $20
Best of Mod With a Twist
Best of Mod With a Twist goes deep on some of the more obscure topics about the midcentury. You are guaranteed to chuckle, all the while learning something new and enjoying a glass of complimentary wine. $55 (75 minutes)
Midcentury Mixology Cocktail Clinic at Mr. Lyons
Join our spirited midcentury cocktail-making clinic at the historic restaurant Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs. Receive a welcome cocktail and then create tree of your own. $62 (2 hours.)
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAN CHAVKIN
Frey House II Tour + Museum Day Pass
Hosted by Palm Springs Art Museum, these 30-minute self-guided tours are a rare opportunity to see the residence of modernist architect Albert Frey. $75 (40 minutes) In addition, you'll receive a free day pass to the Pal Sprigns Art Museum and the Architecture & Design Center where The Modern Chair Exhibit is currently on view.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID A. LEE
Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour
No Modernism Week experience is complete with a ride on the Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour. If you want the best overview of what midcentury architecture is all about in Palm Springs, take this tour. $110 (2.5 hrs)
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID A. LEE
Casual Concours XII, Great Autos
Casual Concours XII is an annual gathering of significant post-war automobiles, with over 150 museum-quality cars on display. Whether you're a car buff or just like to look at that car you learned to drive on, this show has it all. $20 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
Atomic Ranch + Dazey LA: A Krisel Talk & Tour
Chat with designer Danielle Nagel of Dazey LA along with Atomic Ranch editors to learn how Dani infused her signature vibrant style and pattern mixing powers to remodel her William Krisel gem. $50 (2 hours)
“The Desert Modernists” Screening and Talk with Alan Hess
Enjoy a screening and talk about “The Desert Modernists: the Architects who envisioned midcentury design in Palm Springs with architect and author Alan Hess. $20 (1.5 hours)