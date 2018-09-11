Ladies, slip into your best party dress and adorn your neck with pearls — think Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, or Grace Kelly. Gentlemen, get decked out in your best threads and throw on a fedora — channel Cary Grant, Clark Gable, or Gary Cooper. Grab an Old-Fashioned or a martini because Modernism Week Fall Preview is just around the corner (Oct. 18–21), and you’re going to want to look the part.

Modernism Week Fall Preview in October is an appetizer to February’s main course, Modernism Week, and yet provides a sampling of what’s to come during the 11-day festival in 2019. Fall Preview offers more than 50 events taking place throughout Greater Palm Springs, including walking and bicycle tours, double-decker architectural bus tours, educational events and lectures, and plenty of cocktail parties to feed lovers of modern architecture, art, and design.

Each night of Fall Preview, there are at least one or two cocktail parties held at private estates and unique venues. The soirées are social gatherings with a purpose — to educate and to express appreciation of midcentury architecture and design, to entertain, and to raise funds for a variety of charities local to the Coachella Valley.