Free, Inexpensive Events at Modernism Week

Not everything has a price tag at Modernism Week 2020. The midcentury bonanza does offer free events, and even others at an inexpensive price in exchange for taking in the midcentury modern architecture, art, interior and landscape design, and vintage culture in Greater Palm Springs.

Modernism Week runs through Feb. 23. For details, visit modernismweek.com.

Here are a few highlights of events that are free or low-cost:

CAMP(ing)

Modernism Week’s CAMP (“Community And Meeting Place”) is free and open to the public where you can hang out, have your questions answered, purchase tickets, snack at a café and bar by Cheeky’s, shop Modernism Week merchandise, enjoy low-cost talks and presentations at the theater, and engage in many interactive sponsor booths, including a demonstration kitchen in the Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery booth. CAMP is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Film Screenings

A robust series of films relating to architecture and design is being presented. In addition to six films (including a world premiere), Modernism Week has again partnered with the American Documentary Film Festival (AmDocs) to offer an Architecture, Design, and Art Film Series. This series will feature 26 films organized into 11 programs.

Dream Come True

CAMP will host a special happy hour with performances by The Dreamboats, presented by Corian Design. Groove to the greatest hits of the midcentury. Sit, sip, and take in the scene as the sun sets. What could be a better way to wind down at the end of a modernism-filled day?

Feb. 15,16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 4:15-5:30 PM, CAMP, 575 N. Palm Canyon Drive.

2020 Modernism Week Vintage Trailer Show

Celebrating the vintage trailer lifestyle while inspiring those who dream of channeling their inner Wanderlust spirit. Feb. 22-23, $25 (ages 12 and under are free)

Modernism Yard Sale

Brought to you by Modern Bear and hosted by H3K Home, this annual vintage flea market sale has become one of Modernism Week’s most popular free events. Feb. 23, 8 a.m. to noon, H3K Home parking lot, 501 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

The Palm Springs School of Architecture

Hear about a Collaboration between Cal Poly Pomona and College of the Desert that will bring an architectural program to the desert. Learn all about the new world-class and innovative College of the Desert campus in Palm Springs. February 21, 9:30 a.m., Annenberg Theater, Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 Museum Drive.

Shag’s Modernism Week Tiki & Architectural Prints Party

Meet the artist and enjoy complimentary cocktails, live music by the Martini Kings and other surprises at Shag the store’s tiki and architectural print party in the Uptown Design District. This is free and no ticket is required. Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m. Shag the store, 745 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

“Artist Series” Happy Hour Preview Party

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar Artist Series Happy Hour preview party – shop the exclusive Artist Series collection of limited-edition camp shirts while enjoying drinks and snacks from the Marlin Bar at 3 pm. Feb. 22. Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

Albert Frey’s Cree House

Other than his own home, this is Albert Frey’s most intact residential work. Throughout the past 24 months, the owner has meticulously preserved and restored the house to nearly its original 1955 condition. Tours through Feb. 23, $45.

Walker Guest House Replica Tours

This replica of a 1952 beach cottage won’t be around for long as it’s slated to depart this year after Modernism Week. Designer by Paul Rudolph, the beach house is complete with 1952 furnishings. Tours through Feb. 23. $10.

