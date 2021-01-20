Fashion designer Trina Turk’s Ship of the Desert home in Palm Springs is part of the Signature Home Tour video series.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIM STREET PORTER
In lieu of its annual takeover of Greater Palm Springs in February, Modernism Week is releasing dozens of tours, talks, films, and more beginning Feb. 1 at modernismweek.com. Here are our top 10 picks to binge during the Modernism Week Online Experience in no particular order.
Architectural Driving Tour
You’d normally board double-decker bus for this Modernism Week staple. The virtual version allows you to gawk at the exteriors of several midcentury structures from behind the wheel of a 1966 Ford Mustang convertible.
Mod with a Twist
The cheeky modernists from the Makerville artist retreat and their guest presenters offer quirky talks on subjects such as the fickle nature of architectural adoration and the intersection of design and music in California.
The Desert Modernists
In this video series, architect and author Alan Hess presents a crash course in desert modern architecture with profiles of Albert Frey and William F. Cody utilizing historical images and on-site tours.
Charles Phoenix’s Retro Disneyland
With his over-the-top enthusiasm, kitsch guru Charles Phoenix presents a Kodachrome slideshow about The Happiest Place on Earth, from the many iterations of Tomorrowland to long-gone attractions like the Phantom Boats and Carousel of Progress.
From Disneyland’s House of Tomorrow.
Desert Architecture of Walter S. White
From Walter S. White’s earliest work in La Quinta’s Cove to the recognition of his Alexander House in Palm Springs as a national monument, this talk weaves together the architect’s story with his drawings and slides.
Regarding Paul R. Williams
Filmed in a Los Angeles residence designed by Paul Revere Williams, Hess and photographer Janna Ireland discuss her experience and insights photographing Williams’ work for her new book Regarding Paul R. Williams: A Photographer’s View.
The 1931 Aluminaire House
Comes to Palm Springs
Ahead of the Palm Springs Art Museum’s reconstruction of the Aluminarie House slated for later this year on the museum’s grounds, catch this film following the fascinating history of Albert Frey and A. Lawrence Kocher’s iconic Le Corbusier-inspired structure.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MICHAEL SCHWARTING
The Aluminaire House will reside in the south parking lot of the Palm Springs Art Museum.
Signature Home Tour
The second episode of this video series goes inside five homes, including interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard’s Villa Grigio by James McNaughton and fashion designer Trina Turk’s Ship of the Desert by Erle Webster and Adrian Wilson.
Richard Neutra’s 1929 Lovell Health House
Tour of one of the largest residences designed by Richard Neutra. Built in 1929 in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, the sleek stucco and metal house was designed for physician Dr. Philip Lovell and seen in the film L.A. Confidential.
Hollywood Revisited
The popular musical revue showcases Broadway and Hollywood performers decked out in dazzling vintage costumes actually worn by Tinseltown stars like Gene Kelly and Mae West while they belt out tunes that defined the era.
Modernism Week plans a modified, socially distant celebration of midcentury architecture and design, April 8-18.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK