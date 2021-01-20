In lieu of its annual takeover of Greater Palm Springs in February, Modernism Week is releasing dozens of tours, talks, films, and more beginning Feb. 1 at modernismweek.com. Here are our top 10 picks to binge during the Modernism Week Online Experience in no particular order.

Architectural Driving Tour

You’d normally board double-decker bus for this Modernism Week staple. The virtual version allows you to gawk at the exteriors of several midcentury structures from behind the wheel of a 1966 Ford Mustang convertible.

Mod with a Twist

The cheeky modernists from the Makerville artist retreat and their guest presenters offer quirky talks on subjects such as the fickle nature of architectural adoration and the intersection of design and music in California.

The Desert Modernists

In this video series, architect and author Alan Hess presents a crash course in desert modern architecture with profiles of Albert Frey and William F. Cody utilizing historical images and on-site tours.