All Mod, All the Time

Modernism Week may have ended its official programming, but the online version is just getting started. Offered through May 31, Modernism Week Online features compelling presentations, video tours, and films.

“These new and encore programs offer the same high-quality experiences that our in-person events provide. We hope this will inspire people to attend our future festivals,” says Lisa Vossler Smith, executive director of Modernism Week.

The April Modernism Week Online Experience will feature eight premiere video programs that have never been presented before. Here is a breakdown of the programming.