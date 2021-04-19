All Mod, All the Time

This 1975 Stan Sackley home in Palm Springs was part of the in-person tours earlier this month, and now available to view on video.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY BETHANY NAUERT
Modernism Week may have ended its official programming, but the online version is just getting started. Offered through May 31, Modernism Week Online features compelling presentations, video tours, and films.
“These new and encore programs offer the same high-quality experiences that our in-person events provide. We hope this will inspire people to attend our future festivals,” says Lisa Vossler Smith, executive director of Modernism Week.
The April Modernism Week Online Experience will feature eight premiere video programs that have never been presented before. Here is a breakdown of the programming.
Home Tours
Modernism Week Featured Home: "Seventies Sackley"
$15 (14 min)
Be inspired by the seamless blend of contemporary furnishings and vintage pieces on display at the "Seventies Sackley" in Indian Canyons on this designer-led virtual architectural home tour.
Modernism Week Featured Home: "Sunburst Palms"
$15 (24 min)
Virtually tour H3K Design’s latest renovation of a 1956 Lawrence Lapham property to enjoy and be inspired by their fun-filled and colorful take on classic midcentury modern design.
Desert Modernism: Two Perspectives Virtual Tour - Kappe and Lockyer
$25 (20 minutes)
Discover the inspiration behind the design. Narrated by architects Finn Kappe and Sean Lockyer, the tour will guide you through the Raymond Kappe House and Lockyer’s Lot 50 in Desert Palisades.
Presentations
Charles Phoenix: Pools, Patios & BBQs
$35 (62 minutes)
Charles Phoenix provides an entertaining and nostalgic look at vintage backyard culture from the 1950s and 60s.
Poolside Gossip: More Than a Photograph
$25 (40 min)
Nelda Linsk, the ‘lady in yellow’ in society photographer Slim Aarons' “Poolside Gossip”, reminisces about 1960s Palm Springs.
Films
Levels of Kappe
$25 (35 min)
An exciting visual presentation that explores architect Ray Kappe’s history and provides a virtual tour of three Los Angeles area residences Kappe designed in the 1970s.
The Gene Leedy Influence - Sarasota School of Architecture
$10 (23 minutes)
A personal and informative film by architect Max Strang highlighting the career of Gene Leedy, an icon of the famed Sarasota School of Architecture, and Strang’s restoration of Leedy’s 1956 home.
Ray Kappe's first architectural design in Palm Springs can be viewed on video as well.
Special Programs
Home Movie Day, Palm Springs...
$15 (43 minutes)
Experts share vintage home movies shot in and around the region featuring rare Palm Springs footage. Learn about home movies and enjoy the local sights and lively audio commentary.
In addition, Modernism Week will provide encore screenings for some of the most viewed video programs from previous Online Experiences. The popular Signature Home Tour programs will return, with a new two-home program added. In addition, the Edris House segment from Signature Home Tour 1 is also being offered for free on the Modernism Week web site for a limited time. Other Signature Home Tour videos include:
Modernism Week Signature Home Tour Video Series Duo
$15 (32 min)
Step inside two of Palm Springs most significant and architectural homes with host Maureen Erbe. Meet the homeowners – one from each series – and see what makes Palm Springs desert architecture and lifestyle unique.
Modernism Week Signature Home Tour Video Series No. 1
$35 (70 min)
Step inside five of Palm Springs most significant and architectural homes with host Maureen Erbe. Meet the homeowners and other special guests and experience these unique homes.
Modernism Week Signature Home Tour Video Series No. 2
$35 (70 min)
Step inside five of Palm Springs most significant and architectural homes with host Maureen Erbe. Meet the homeowners and other special guests and see what makes Palm Springs desert architecture and lifestyle unique.
Charles Phoenix
Encore! Encore!
Architectural Driving Tour of Palm Springs
$35 (45 minutes)
A fun and informative “top down” architectural tour of Palm Springs from a 1966 convertible Mustang. Get a sneak peek inside a few of the best MCM homes in town!
Charles Phoenix Virtual Tour of “Palm Springsland” (2020)
$35 (62 minutes)
"Mecca of Midcentury" video tour of Palm Springs landmarks and epic architecture with pop culture expert Charles Phoenix.
The Desert Modernists Video Series with Alan Hess
$35 (45 min)
Learn more about the Desert Modern architecture and the renowned architects who envisioned midcentury Palm Springs. Presented by Alan Hess.
Some encore programming that was wildly popular has now been grouped together into a package. For $30, viewers may enjoy six previously-shown Modernism Week Online Experience programs, including “Edith Farnsworth, Mies van der Rohe and Their Masterpiece - A Conversation at the Farnsworth House,” “Hollywood Revisited: Original Classic Hollywood Costumes and Musical Extravaganza,” “Modern In The Middle: Chicago Houses 1929-1975,” “Philip Johnson - a Visual Biography' and the Glass House,” “Regarding Paul R. Williams with Photographer Janna Ireland,” and “Tour of Tony Duquette's Dawnridge Estate with Hutton Wilkinson.”
The Online Experience programs will be on sale through May 15, and programs may be viewed through May 31. Visit modernismweek.com.