Going Virtual, Modernism Style

Modernism Week will offer an exciting array of online events during the Modernism Week Online Experience, February 1 – 28, featuring more than 25 newly created programs. An in-person schedule of events is planned for April 8-18, including the Modernism Show & Sale, April 8-11, at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Created specifically for Modernism Week, the programs will be available for on-demand streaming starting Feb. 1, and available for viewing for the entire month. In addition to these programs, Modernism Week will offer an online auction with architectural experiences and specialty items not typically available to the public. The auction and tickets for these online programs will be available for purchase starting Feb. 1 at modernismweek.com.

Ticket prices will range from $15-$45 per event, with a few free documentary film screenings. The pricing allows for one household with one viewing device to participate. Here are some of the featured programs offered in February: