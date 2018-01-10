PSL: How has the opening night evolved in terms of attendance, scale, sponsors, and location?

CM: The parties have continued to evolve to the lavish event it is today. In 2014 we held the event at Caliente Tropics and called it “Modern Mambo.” In 2015, our 10th anniversary, we debuted the central meeting space we call CAMP and held the opening-night party there (“Modernism Eclectic Dance Blast” with KCRW’s Jason Bentley). In 2016, CAMP was located in the historic 1957 J.W. Robinsons Department Store by Pereira & Luckman, and the event was titled “Hollywood in Palm Springs.” Last year, we held a spy-themed opening-night party at TheBank Palm Springs, a historic building built in 1955 by desert modernist architect E. Stewart Williams. Guests enjoyed the classic revelry of Palm Springs, with homage to its midcentury modern design heritage and a nod to its glamorous legacy.

PSL: What prompted the decision to take the opening party to the next level?

CM: The decision to grow this event happened organically, like the entire festival. As more and more people began to attend, there was a greater need to provide exciting events. Offering a spectacular opening-night party seemed like the right idea, and it has certainly become a hallmark of the 11-day festival.

PSL: What kind of feedback did you receive from last year’s James Bond-themed party?

CM: It was fantastic! The “spy” at the doorway and the starlet floating in the giant martini glass were two audience favorites. People simply loved dancing to the Dreamboats, so we asked them to come back as our performers again this year. We are delighted to work on this party with event planner Frank Goldstin of Momentus, the premier Palm Springs event planning, design, and production firm that specializes in the creation of unforgettable events.

PSL: The opening night serves as a fundraiser for Modernism Week. Based on past events, what are the expectations this year for attendance and funds raised?

CM: The capacity of the space is around 500, and we are confident that tickets will sell out. Modernism Week is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization, and the funds we raise from events like this help us to provide scholarships for local Palm Springs students pursuing college educations in the fields of architecture and design.

Modernism Week Opening Night Party, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15, Indian Canyons Golf Resort, Palm Springs. Tickets: modernismweek.com.