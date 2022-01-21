Back to the Future

Beyond Buildings

Modernism Week 2022 offers several events, such as jazz concerts, a golf tourney, and a mid-mod cocktail class at Mr. Lyons, that don’t involve architecture. “We don’t ever want to lose the architecture,” explains Modernism Week executive director Lisa Vossler Smith, “but there are so many other wonderful flavors of modernism that we’re mixing into the stew this year.”

First Timers

Many favorite activities of the past, such as the Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour and the Palm Springs Modernism Show and Sale, are back alongside tours of never-seen-at-Modernism-Week properties like the 1960s time-capsule community of Calypso Palms.