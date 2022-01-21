Back to the Future

PHOTOGRAPH BY MARK DAVIS
Modernism Week 2022 will feature a keynote speech by architect Jeanne Gang, who created Chicago’s 82-story Aqua Tower, the world’s tallest building designed by a woman.
Beyond Buildings
Modernism Week 2022 offers several events, such as jazz concerts, a golf tourney, and a mid-mod cocktail class at Mr. Lyons, that don’t involve architecture. “We don’t ever want to lose the architecture,” explains Modernism Week executive director Lisa Vossler Smith, “but there are so many other wonderful flavors of modernism that we’re mixing into the stew this year.”
First Timers
Many favorite activities of the past, such as the Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour and the Palm Springs Modernism Show and Sale, are back alongside tours of never-seen-at-Modernism-Week properties like the 1960s time-capsule community of Calypso Palms.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK
Iconic designer Vera Neumann
First Ladies
Several presentations spotlight powerful women in modernism, including prolific architect Jeanne Gang, who presents the Modernism Week 2022 keynote speech “Making Architecture,” as well as architect Barbara Bestor, who debuts her short film about Silvertop, John Lautner’s engineering marvel in L.A. In Vera Neumann’s 1960s and ’70s prime, her scarves were sold in over 20,000 fine stores around the globe. Trina Turk and Susan Seid celebrate the famed artist in a joint presentation.
Important Lessons
An incredible array of events celebrates diversity in modernism. “Stories Untold: Black Modernists in Southern California” is a three-part symposium in collaboration with the Palm Springs Black History Committee that showcases the often-neglected work of architectural masterminds like Robert Kennard, Arthur Silvers, and Ralph Vaughn.
On Two Wheels
Take a midcentury bike ride meant for groups of riders, but there will be an electronic version of the tour map available if you want to venture off on your own. Tours are available for both south and north Palm Springs. And bring your own bike. None will be provided.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK
View an exhibition of fashions by designer Rudi Gernreich, the creator of the “monokini”.
Swing Time
In celebration of what would’ve been Rudi Gernreich’s 100th birthday, Modernism Week 2022 showcases the avant-garde designers’ swingin’ fashions, which included the “monokini,” a topless swimsuit for women that gained him notoriety in the ’60s. Audrey Moorehead, who has amassed 600 of his pieces over 40 years, is presenting the show.