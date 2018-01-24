modernism-week-2018

Mod Gifts

Souvenirs we love from boutiques in Palm Springs.

Emily Chavous Modernism

Butterfly Roof Tissue Box Cover for $75 and available at Destination PSP.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY FREDRIK BRODÉN
Geometric Test
Tube Planter

$19, Thick as Thieves, Palm Springs; shopthieves.com

Mid Mod Pins

$12 each, Destination PSP, Palm Springs; destinationpsp.com

Imported Resin Monkey Lamp

$410, FOS Palm Springs at The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five; fospalmsprings.com

A Map of Modern Palm Springs

Map by Palm Springs Life, $5, Just Fabulous, Palm Springs; bjustfabulous.com

Half Moon Ceramic Dish

$35, Thick as Thieves

Modernism Rediscovered

By Julius Shulman, a three-volume box set, $150, Just Fabulous

Poured Concrete Vase/Pencil Holder

$39, FOS Palm Springs

The Desert Modernists

By Stewart Weiner, $50, Palm Springs Life store; palmspringslife.com/shop

Palm Springs

By Alice Rovinsky, $28, Palm Springs Life store

Tickets to Fashion Week El Paseo

Event runs March 17–24, $75 and up;  fashionweekelpaseo.com

