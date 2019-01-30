When design is distilled to the purpose of its form and then built up again in minimal fashion, you begin to understand why so many people marvel at modernist furnishings. Free of ornamentation, they surprise and delight in the way a poem does: few words, much to say. Interestingly, the advances in manufacturing technology that partly spurred the modern movement have been eclipsed by advances in information technology, which fuel our insatiable obsession with distinctive design. As we edge closer to the once ridiculously futuristic-sounding year of 2020, no modern object can elude us. A quick online search makes it possible for you to summon the object of your desire to your living room, credit limit willing, in a few keystrokes. On the internet, modernism meets voyeurism, a 24/7 pastime where people who speak any number of languages go simultaneously gaga over a first-generation, egg-shaped chair. Great design, from any movement, is equal parts artistic, emotional, technical, and experiential. And rare furnishings and objects like the ones appearing on the next few pages — pieces we borrowed from collectors, institutions, and dealers for this feature — are conduits for memories. When stories unfold because the design encourages them, the objects have truly earned their premium value.