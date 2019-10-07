The Modernway is the Only Way

Items never stay in the store for long and Newman gets new deliveries every two weeks. When he’s not in the store, he’s out scouting for new (or old, as the case may be) merchandise that he finds locally, in Los Angeles, and around the country. “You never know what you’re going to find,” he says.

However, what Newman is perhaps best known for is vintage electronics and stereo equipment. He recently sold a rare Claritone Project G T-4 stereo – the preferred sound system of the era’s Hollywood elite including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Benny Goodman – complete with original owners manuals and brochures. Created in 1964 by Canadian industrial designer Hugh Spencer, this flying saucer-shaped stereo with big ball-shaped speakers on either end was one of only 100 ever made. Today, less than 30 are still known to be in existence. And while the price for one back in 1964 was $2,000, the last one (of six) Newman sold went for $45,000.

