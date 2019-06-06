Catcher Interference

It borders on irony that Moe Berg, a man who cherished privacy and secrecy so much that he once turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has had two movies made about him.

The Hollywood dramatized version, which was out much of last year, was titled The Catcher Was a Spy. The documentary, The Spy Behind Home Plate, created by award-winning writer-director-producer Aviva Kempner and devoid of the usual Hollywood embellishments, was recently completed and will be in Southern California in early June, with a showing at the Palm Desert 10 Cinemas on June 14.

The best stories stem from incongruity.

Berg was a major league baseball catcher who spoke 10 languages, including Sanskrit. He had a college degree from Princeton and a law degree from Columbia — not your usual schooling for an athletic position that takes pride in wearing equipment affectionately known as “the tools of ignorance.” He was also Jewish, which was not the norm in baseball in those days. Nor in these.

He was also good, staying around for 15 years in the major leagues in the Babe Ruth era, carrying a reputation at the time as the best defensive catcher in the game and also turning in a career batting average of .243. If a catcher carries those credentials these days, he weighs eight-figure offers. Berg played both for the love of the game and to pay for his schooling.