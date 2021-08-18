You Can Build the Monopoly Palm Springs Board Game

Jennifer Tripsea gets it. As someone who puts visits to Palm Springs on her calendar every year, she understands why the city has recently been designated to receive its own localized version of the Monopoly game.

“It’s a gorgeous place. There is so much to do here,” says Tripsea, a California native who is a representative for Top Trumps, manufacturers of Monopoly Palm Springs under license from Hasbro.

Tripsea followed Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege, who stood in front of the Forever Maryilyn statue next to the Mr. Monopoly on Aug. 17 to officially make the announcement (see the VIDEO below). The game will be on shelves starting in the spring of 2022, but before then Tripsea made a request of Coachella Valley residents to send in their own ideas of what points of interest should be part of the Monopoly Palm Springs board.