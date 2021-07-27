How Their Fathers Redefined the Western

Monte Hellman’s time behind the camera gave him insights into the films he crafted, but also the way he saw his own life playing out.

As she watched her father direct films like Two-Lane Blacktop in 1971 (with singers Dennis Wilson and James Taylor among the cast) that would later honor him as “a cult hero of the American independent film movement,” according to the New York Times when he passed away in April 2021 in Rancho Mirage, Melissa Hellman saw the same man in front of and behind the camera.

“I think that at all times he was always directing every moment of his life. He had a way of directing and controlling where you didn't even know he was doing it. He would listen to your advice or your opinion, and he would nod. And then he would go do it his way. But he always knew what he wanted,” says Melissa, who will join forces with friend Jennifer Nicholson (daughter to actor Jack) to present a pair of western films their fathers worked on together in the 1960s at the Pioneertown International Film Festival, which celebrates the western genre Aug. 27-29. Tickets are on sale until Aug. 4 or when they sell out at pioneertownfilmfest.com.

