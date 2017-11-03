There are people in this valley who take more time to order a cut of steak and a well-paired glass of red than this homeowner took in planning his project. Only a slight exaggeration. The chain of events leading up to the completion of the rather sexy family home at The Madison Club went something like this: Owner meets builder. Owner hires builder. Builder suggests architect. Owner hires architect. Owner leaves.

The substantial trust that Fares Rustom placed in his team paid off in the same way that taking a seat at the chef’s table usually does. When you give the talent free rein, you get intense flavor, free-spirited originality, and something tasty you can really sink your teeth into. Enjoy.

Constructed by Nate Rucker and Dave Muth of Rucker Muth Luxury Homebuilders with architectural and interior design by Gordon Stein of Gordon Stein Design, the La Quinta estate is a feast to behold. It fascinates both owner and guests as a statement house where new ideas and new materials converge. Rucker, Muth, and Stein have a working history that spans a decade. Their powerful partnership in combination with an absent homeowner yielded a spectacular show home that exudes the same unwavering confidence Rustom had throughout the process.