Straight from the Heart

The personification of a formal Moorish estate complete with gardens, the home of John McCoy and Larry Colton snugs up against the mountains in the South Palm Springs neighborhood of Andreas Hills. But rather than impose itself on the oversized triangular lot, the aesthetics here result in an unexpected and carefully curated 4,200-square-foot retreat that projects a serene and relaxed co-habitation with its less-refined desert surroundings.

McCoy, who grew up in San Marino, and Colton, a third-generation San Franciscan, built the home in 2007. They drew upon their love of Spanish and Mediterranean Revival architecture, blending that with design ideas they imported from visits to Morocco, India’s Taj Mahal, and the Moorish palace and grounds, the Alhambra, in Southern Spain.

The home itself asserts a big-city pedigree with Los Angeles architects Tichenor & Thorp at the helm and Fisher Weisman of San Francisco providing the bespoke interiors. “Andrew Fisher and Jeffrey Weisman are friends of 30 years, and they’ve decorated all of our prior homes in the Bay Area,” including their last urban dwelling, a medieval castle with turrets and all in Pacific Heights, Colton explains.